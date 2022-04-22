I’ve always been a supporter of the Etsy online marketplace, where artists and crafters can tap into e-commerce.
It’s a chance for these folks to join a community of sellers where they can have power in numbers, compared to going it alone. On any given day on Etsy, there are 5.3 million sellers — some of them from the Joplin area — drawing in more than 90 million buyers, according to Etsy.
These shops sell everything imaginable that is handcrafted or individually sourced, and at very reasonable prices. It’s where I buy vintage clothing and home décor, as well as gemstones and other supplies for my handmade jewelry business. Because the shop operators are community based, it allows me to “buy local” when I can’t find what I need locally. It allows me to support small entrepreneurs.
While these online storefronts are a way for artists and crafters to have global outreach, it comes with exorbitant profits for the company itself.
That’s a bit of what led thousands of Etsy sellers to stage a strike against the company last week.
The strike was spurred by the company’s announcement that effective April 11 its 5% commission fee for sellers would go up to 6.5%, a 30% increase, the strikers said. They called for a protest to the increase by abandoning their shops for a week. The strike took place last week with more than 5,000 shops reportedly participating.
In a petition to Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy, the sellers supporting the strike noted that the company more than doubled its gross marketplace sales in 2020, and it broke that 2020 record by $3.2 billion in 2021. They also reminded that last year Etsy acquired Elo7, the Etsy equivalent in Brazil, for more than $217 million, followed by the $1.6 billion acquisition of Depop, a British online marketplace app.
“They followed up these record pandemic gains by turning around and sticking it to their sellers,” the petition said.
While the petitioners had various demands, the fee increase was at the top of the list and they called for it to be canceled.
“For both full-time and part-time sellers alike, the changes on Etsy have brought many of us to the brink of financial ruin,” the strikers said in a letter to Silverman, posted online.
In addition to canceling the fee increase, the petitioners asked that Etsy crack down on resellers who profit from mass produced products on the platform. They also want to be allowed to opt-out of offsite ads. These are Etsy-created promotions for randomly selected products of sellers and they’re posted throughout the internet. The cost is pushed to sellers once their products that were advertised are sold.
I was curious whether any local Etsy shopkeepers were part of the strike, so I turned to the platform’s Shop Local option, which allows browsing through shops by geographic area. Participants in the strike were urged to place their shops on vacation mode, but I found no local sellers’ shops on vacation.
I contacted some of the local sellers and of those responding I found that while they may not have participated in the strike, they were willing to weigh in on issues relating to it.
Amanda Stewart, who sells such items as stickers and keychains in her shop, Spilled Coffee Stuff, felt that greater marketing of sellers should accompany the fee increase.
“There are makers on (Etsy) who are incredible artists who put in incredible time and effort who can’t compete with big box stores because their items aren’t seemingly marketed well with Etsy,” she said. “There needs to be more marketing. Etsy itself might be a big company, but the sellers are just people working from their little offices or even couches.”
Jody Sutton, a locally award-winning encaustic artist with an Etsy shop under her name, said she agrees with being able to opt-out of offsite ads, and she supports an Etsy crackdown on resellers of mass-produced items that aren’t handmade. She said there also needs to be greater attention given to preventing copyright infringement of handmade goods.
Otherwise, she considers the fee increases to be part of doing business.
“The cost of everything has increased,” she said. “We, as creators/sellers, need to make adjustments even if it’s not what we want to do.”
Rodney Hobert, whose Etsy shop, Omazeballs, sells miniature pottery and small plants, expressed similar sentiments. He acknowledges that increased prices are part of the present business climate. It has led him to gradually adjust his Etsy prices slightly, primarily to cover increased production costs and marketing fees.
Regardless of the fee increases and other Etsy business practices that may irritate shop owners, it is still less expensive to set up shop there than to sell in galleries, which charge as much as 30% in commissions, said Tricia Courtney, a local painter operating Lemon Oak Studio on Etsy. She doesn’t plan to increase her Etsy prices in the wake of the fee increases.
Despite an apparent corporate ethos that is settling in with Etsy, I don’t consider that we should we abandon support of its sellers. They remain small business owners attempting to carve out a niche in the global marketplace and that’s a good enough reason to continue buying from them. You just have to anticipate a rise in prices, like there has been with most consumer products these days.
