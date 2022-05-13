DIAMOND, Mo. — I’ve always appreciated the efforts of George Washington Carver National Monument to remind us that Carver may have been a preeminent scientist, but he was also a recognized artist.
As part of that effort, the national monument has two coming programs that will focus on art that has become part of the park, some of it memorializing Carver and some of it created by Carver. One of the programs will spotlight the park’s sculptures of Carver and the other will focus on objects, including artwork by Carver, that is in the museum collections.
The first program, “Casting a Legacy, An Outdoor Art Walk,” is set for 1 p.m. Sat., May 14, and Sun., May 15. It will offer a guided walk that explores the history and stories behind two sculptures along the park trail that meanders through the monument grounds.
One of the sculptures, “Boy Carver Statue,” depicts Carver as a boy tenderly cradling a plant in his hand, illustrating his love and respect for nature. It reflects why Carver earned the name the Plant Doctor at an early age.
The bronze statue was created in 1961 by the late Robert Amendola, a Massachusetts artist. This statue and another, “Stations of the Cross,” in the Chapel of St. Thomas Moore at Yale University, helped build Amendola’s name as a sculptor.
Another sculpture, a bust of Carver, stands in a small plaza at the end of the park trail. The bust sits on a cut stone cap and includes an inset audio box that plays a recording of Carver reciting the Edgar A. Guest poem, “Equipment,” at the 1942 commencement address at Selma (Ala.) University.
The cast concrete bust was created by Miami, Florida, artist Audrey Corwin Wright in 1952, and it was presented to the park at its dedication in 1953. The late Wright is best known for a mural at the University of Miami, a two-story fountain sculpture at the old Americana Hotel at Bal Harbour, Florida, and several portrait busts, like the one of Carver.
The second program, Exploring the Carver Museum Collection, is being presented as part of National Museum Day. It is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Among the objects that will be discussed are laboratory specimens on long-term loan from the Tuskegee (Alabama) Institute National Historic Site, which honors Carver as one of the institute’s professors and head of its agriculture department.
The monument’s museum collections also include Carver paintings, sketches and needlework, some of it included in a temporary exhibit of his artwork. That work will be discussed in the program, as will be objects from the Andrew and Mariah Watkins’ home in Neosho, where Carver lived after leaving the Moses Carver farm at Diamond around age 12. A variety of objects from the home were donated to the museum through the Watkins estate.
“The items are probably not directly related to George Washington Carver but help to tell the story of his relationship with the Watkins, especially Mariah,” said Park Ranger Curtis Gregory, who will present the program.
Typically, people know Carver as an agricultural scientist, achieving fame for his work with peanuts. But he also gained a name as an artist, even dubbed a “black Leonardo” by Time magazine in 1941. He crocheted, weaved, did needlework and painted. As an agricultural scientist, it should be no surprise that he turned to nature to supply materials for his art.
Initially, Carver studied art at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. Within a year, though, his love of nature pulled him in another direction, and he began pursuing an agriculture degree at Iowa State University at Ames. Still, he continued to create art. As a student at Iowa State, one of his paintings, “Yucca and Cactus,” was selected to represent Iowa in a display at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, Illinois.
While he served as head of the agriculture department at Tuskegee Institute, he continued his art pursuits, including refining clay into paints and developing them into house colors. He developed them into an array of house paint colors, arranging them in artful combinations — ceiling colors on top, border and cornice colors in the middle, and wall colors at the bottom. It encouraged the poor local farmers to dress up the appearances of their homes.
In 1941, the Tuskegee Institute recognized his work as an artist by opening art rooms to exhibit his work.
But the legacy of most of that work was denied by a fire at the Tuskegee museum in 1947. Some of the paintings that survived are housed at the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site and a handful of them are on loan to the Diamond park, which also has three in its permanent collection.
The national monument was built to preserve such artwork and the scientific objects that reflect the rich history that surrounds Carver as a scientist and an artist. The two programs explaining the history behind some of the historic objects and art that are part of the monument are worthy of attending to get more insight than can be gathered by simply touring the park.
For information on either of the programs contact the national monument at 417-325-4151. There is no admission for either program.
