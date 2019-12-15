A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the importance of supporting local artists and art businesses by buying local.
I was writing in general, assuming readers would understand that I was issuing a call to support all types of local art businesses, not just galleries and studios, community art centers or businesses that exhibit the work of local artists.
But a reader called me out for failing to mention the need to support locally owned framing businesses, the sometimes-forgotten contributors to the local art economy. She reminded me that framing is an art, a creative process that ends with one of a kind handmade work. It’s the job of framers to create a frame that becomes an extension of the artwork, even enhancing it. It requires a keen eye and a lot of knowledge to do that.
As I considered the reader’s comments I recalled when Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas, offered a visitors’ tour that spotlighted the art of the frames surrounding the museum artwork. Among other things, tour guides challenged visitors to consider the masterful craftsmanship of frames and how they effect presentation of the artwork.
When a major art museum recognizes the art of framing and the importance of appropriate framing for an art piece, it says something.
Too often, though, art buyers and artists ignore the idea that framing is a key element of the artwork, making the piece stand out or making it just ho hum. Instead, they let money talk. They know it can be expensive to use locally owned framing services with personal customer service and dependable results. Instead they hand their money to corporate chain stores that offer discounted framing, whether it’s mass produced frames or the store’s own framing services.
I’m not going to say I’ve never done this myself. But I’ll admit that when I’ve taken that route the framing hasn’t been comparable to the framing I’ve gotten from local professional framers.
When I’ve used locally owned framing businesses, I’ve been confident that I could just drop off my artwork and trust the professional to choose the framing that will complement the work. I know they’ll work with me to provide the best framing for my budget.
When I’ve chosen the less expensive options, I’ve had to make all the decisions myself, requiring me to pore through a mind-numbing number of mat colors or having little selection beyond a white mat. Then, I’ve had to select a frame, trusting my amateur decisions. Sure, the framing employees at these chain stores may offer a thumbs up or down on my decisions, but they leave the final decisions to me. Sometimes, I’ve made some very disappointing decisions that could have been averted by using a local framing professional to handle the decisions for me.
I’ve also learned much more about framing by using local framers, compared with what knowledge is passed to me by chain store framers. Notably, local framers are quicker to remind that framing is about more than the aesthetics. It’s also about preservation of the artwork — preventing light and heat damage, moisture and dust — to keep the work vibrant and extend its life. If chain store framers mention this, it’s by happenstance.
Local framers consider it a routine part of their personal customer service to explain the differing framing requirements for the differing mediums, the best mat materials for preservation or the varying grades of glass that are used according to the value of the artwork. They give insight and guidance that’s worth the extra money.
It’s understandable that artists, especially those new to the exhibiting scene, are hesitant to invest in the added costs of custom framing when they don’t know whether the artwork will sell. They can lower their expenses with DIY frames or using discounted framing from chain stores with that savings passed on to the customer.
Yet, an art booth or exhibition filled with random, uninspired frames can distract from the artwork, impacting sales. Buyers prefer artwork that complements the piece and is ready to hang. They aren’t as quick to invest in a piece that will need reframing.
Paying for locally created custom framing is not unlike buying unique, one of a kind artwork. Yes, it will be more expensive than off the shelf and DIY frames. But it adds value to the artwork. It means more bang for the buck for art buyers, which can translate to more money in the pockets of artists. It contributes to the success of local artists, locally owned framing businesses and the local economy.
