Members of the Heartland Concert Band have just finished practicing a composition by Johannes Brahms when they begin a song commissioned specifically for the band.
The song, “Joplin Strong,” written by Pete Havely, retired head of the music department at Missouri Southern State University, is a powerful interpretation of our deadly 2011 tornado.
It begins playfully. Then comes the punctuation of percussion and flutes as they replicate sirens, followed by a tone of doom. Drums roll, the brass section builds, the entire band builds to a short crescendo. Suddenly, there’s a crashing dissonance in the music. A couple of beats of silence are followed by mournful measures of taps. The music creates sorrowful visions of destruction until building to “America the Beautiful.”
It’s a gripping composition that the band was to perform on the 10th anniversary observance of the tornado. But that was dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the composition will be premiered when the band performs a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 501 W. Fourth St. The concert is free.
The concert will offer a range of music from classical traditions to contemporary stylings and from patriotic to Broadway show tunes. But “Joplin Strong” will be the showpiece.
The band is an amalgamation of community instrumentalists with a common love of playing music. They’re of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels. One is a computer programmer, another a realtor, another a retired hospital financial officer. Teenagers play alongside octogenarians, and former music teachers perform beside people who played in high school or college bands years ago.
“I think everyone here played as a youngster and they enjoyed it,” says baritone saxophone player Tim Meadows. “A lot of people put away instruments then pick them up a few years later to join a group like this.”
It’s a good opportunity for former band directors to perform, notes French horn player Martin Williams.
“Those skilled players help hold us up and make us play better,” says conductor Aaron Power.
The band originated as the Carthage Community Band a few decades ago, says Meadows, one of the original members. The membership began dwindling until there were only three who had the desire to keep playing, so they practiced in one another’s homes, he says.
Gradually, interest renewed and around 2013 the band reorganized, Meadows says. Its name was changed to Heartland Concert Band to better reflect the region its members come from. There are about 10 area communities represented in the band, says Williams.
Now, the band averages about 30 musicians. On occasion, a string instrumentalist, such as a harpist, will sit in, if needed for a specific song. During the coming concert, Power notes that his wife, Donna, will sit in at the piano. During practices, she plays the piano that renowned song writer and singer Barry Manilow donated to the local school district following the tornado.
Power took over as conductor of Heartland when the original director, Vicki Mayes, died in 2017. Under Mayes, Power played bass clarinet and saxophone. After she died, he laid those instruments aside to take over as conductor.
“There are five or six who could conduct better than me, but they like to play and I like to conduct,” he says.
A former band teacher with a bachelor’s degree in music, Power is a gentle but challenging director. During a recent practice, he pointed out that a player’s timing was a beat too slow for the song, jesting that “coffee prior to practice is a requirement.” He uses analogies to help the players express themselves musically. “You’re a laser and you’re boring into the floor,” he says during practice.
“I challenge the band, and I try to make it fun but not be a tyrant,” he says.
The band performs at special events, such as last year’s anniversary observance of the local Murphysburg Historic District, and it presents concerts for such holidays as Fourth of July, Memorial Day or Valentine’s Day. It performs multiple concerts during the Christmas holidays. The band has no permanent performance venue, so it plays wherever locations can be arranged. It may be at Northpark Mall just as well as a local church.
Performing isn’t the only drive of the band. It also distributes instruments to school children or to band members who are in need. Some of the instruments it has distributed were donated by the local Ozark Christian College.
The band practices from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in the auditorium of Memorial Education Center, Eighth and Wall streets. Interested people may contact band directordps@gmail.com.
“It’s a chance to come together with fellow musicians,” says Meadows. “There’s a camaraderie. It’s a common bond regardless of religion, politics or type of job.”
