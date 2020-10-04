As the pandemic has continued its virulent dance around us, I’ve settled into the acceptance that this could continue well into next year.
As each month of this health crisis has ticked by, I’ve wondered about its lasting effects. The longer it hangs on the more its forced behavior changes will become fully seeded. Some of our old normalcies may never return and new ones adopted under the pandemic may never leave. Affectionate hugs or polite handshakes could become a thing of the past. Take-out meals from restaurants and paperless transactions may find permanency.
I’ve also pondered how the pandemic could permanently transform our cultural experiences. Will our arts and culture easily return to pre-COVID days, their adjustments made during this period simply fading away? Or will it result in a sea change in the way the arts are delivered and experienced?
It’s doubtful that there will be an epochal shift in our approach to the arts, but some changes can be expected. After having the health risks of crowded spaces hammered into our minds, we could become disinclined to pack into theaters or concert halls even after the pandemic is under control. We could be so accustomed to viewing live streamed events from the comfort of our homes that we’ll no longer care to pay the costs of admission for an on-site experience.
Consider this pandemic-induced shift in our pastimes: Outdoor activities have increased markedly under the pandemic. People are preferring to spend leisure time and vacations in the wide-open spaces, away from the crowds and in greater safety from spread of the virus. For those same reasons, cultural trips and vacations have declined under the pandemic. Will we be in the pandemic long enough that our interests will be permanently altered? Will a new-found passion for the outdoors endure while cultural interests are pushed aside?
That may easily become the case for the marginal arts consumers who only occasionally attended cultural events prior to the pandemic. It’s doubtful that it will happen for the staunch arts supporters. Still, arts and cultural organizations will have to consider this as they work to recapture the range of their audiences once we return to our new normalcy.
Early in the pandemic, the head of the Missouri Arts Council, Michael Donovan, advised arts organizations that the key to survival under the pandemic and well into the future will be maintaining a constant contact with the public, patrons and donors. It would mean upping the marketing game through a multi-platform online presence and trying new tacks for keeping patrons’ interest, he said.
The Neosho Arts Council and Spiva Center for the Arts are among those that have excelled at this. Both have made near daily social media posts — promoting their events and local artists or simply making general art-related posts — and they’ve moved exhibits and classes or workshops online. They also created various types of art challenges to keep patrons involved.
Smaller groups have done their best, trying new approaches to keep themselves in front of the public. When the number of visitors to Local Color Art Gallery and Studio began declining during the pandemic, the Joplin-based artists coop began holding regular online auctions of its members’ artwork. I’m told that it has helped maintain sales for its artists.
Will these approaches fade once the pandemic has subsided or will they continue as the new standard for doing art business? In the post-pandemic I’ll be particularly interested to see if virtual exhibits and classes will continue — complementing those on-site — to retain those marginal arts consumers who have become entrenched in virtual viewing of the arts.
The groups that concern me are those in the performing arts, many of which have taken a hiatus during the pandemic. That’s understandable, considering that their presentations require close contact among performers, or they involve vocal or instrumental music that widely projects virus droplets. Their extended leave from performances has dug into their financial stability through lost ticket sales, their primary source of funding. Will they be able to recover and rebuild their audiences, or will our future mean fewer performing arts?
Also consider the changes that could be lasting for club bands and their followers. They’ve really felt the pain of prolonged absence of gigs since events have been cancelled and others, particularly bars, have been unable to draw enough patrons to justify the expense of live music. Once the pandemic diminishes, will bars stay the course in no longer offering live music? One musician friend of mine says that while some venues are continuing their live music, they can’t afford to pay their pre-pandemic rates for bands because of their dwindled patronage. She predicts that bands may downsize, becoming duets or trios, so they don’t have to spread the pay among a large number of band members. She suspects this will continue after the pandemic.
Of course, all these scenarios are only guesses, things I chew on during the boredom of social isolation. We know there will be a new normal, and much of it will be easy enough to take in stride. I just hope the lasting effects of the pandemic won’t be so sweeping that they slow the momentum we have worked so hard to build as an art community.
