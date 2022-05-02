The "I Am Joplin" mural at Sixth and Main streets may have been removed for public safety, but the wall where it hung didn’t remain blank for long. It has become an outdoor art gallery.
Last month, the 52 aluminum panels that composed the photo composite mural were removed after its wooden framework became badly deteriorated.
“It was a public hazard,” said Paul Whitehill of Whitehill Enterprises, which installed both the mural and the new outdoor gallery, which features four frames for displaying vinyl canvas artwork.
The 12- by 39-foot "I Am Joplin" mural was organized and produced in 2013 by Art Feeds, a nonprofit children’s art education group. It was made up of panels with 12 black and white photos on each — 300 photos in all — featuring residents holding small chalkboards with inspirational messages — “I am blessed,” “I am strong,” “I am hardworking,” among them. Atop the mural was a large message, “I Am Joplin.”
The mural was intended for only temporary placement on the exterior wall of what was originally the Orpheum Theater in the first half of the 20th century. Original plans called for it to be moved to a display area at Northpark Mall about six months after its installation.
But, with its location in the heart of downtown, across Sixth Street from city hall, it quickly drew the attention of tourists and become embraced by residents. So, it remained there.
Because it wasn’t originally designed for long-term outdoor display, its framework had been constructed of wood, which eventually began deteriorating. Whitehill said he resecured the framework three times, most recently about three years ago. Meanwhile, the mural photographs were fading, and Whitehill was considering what kind of future the mural might have.
Whitehill became increasingly concerned about the public hazard it posed, so the panels were removed and placed in storage with help from the Downtown Joplin Association. An auction of the panels will be held with money to go back into public art, Whitehill said. A date for the auction has yet to be set, said Lori Hain, DJA executive director.
Both Whitehill and Haun were concerned about removal of the mural, considering that it had become iconic and it hung in such a high-profile location downtown. They agreed that if it was being removed, it needed to be replaced with more public art.
Whitehill considered a tile mural for the location. His company specializes in production and installation of such murals, having installed them on the exterior wall of Pearl Brothers Hardware in the downtown district and at Mercy Park, Crabby’s Seafood Bar and Grill, and the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, as well as at locations across the country, including at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
But Whitehill was wanting to try new outdoor display technology he’d learned of, a type that would allow rotating displays of art. It involves a metal frame hanging system on which art that is scanned onto vinyl canvas can be attached and held with adjustable tension. The system is less costly than installing a tile mural, he said.
That system has been installed under the name of downtown.gallery. It includes four horizontal frames — 5- by 5-foot, 5- by 8-foot, 5- by 12-foot, and 5- by 14-foot — that will hold art that will be rotated quarterly. Costs of the installation were funded by a local businessman, who asked not to be identified because of the social media backlash that was spurred by removal of the mural.
Already there are four locally created paintings and photographs that are being displayed, partly to promote the project. The artwork includes images of the Capri Hotel that once stood on South Main Street, painted by Nicholas Clark; St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, painted by Margie Moss; Route 66 through downtown, photographed by Drew Kimble; and Grand Falls. The name of the artist behind the latter was unavailable.
Artists are now being invited to submit images for the gallery through www.downtown.gallery. Because images will be enlarged and imprinted onto vinyl by Whitehill’s company, they require specific scanning requirements for submission. A scanning size requirement is listed on the website, but more information on how to achieve the correct scanning will soon be added, said Whitehill.
Though the downtown.gallery website is still in the development stages, Whitehill says it will include profiles of artists and examples of their work aside from what is displayed in the outdoor gallery. It will present them with a good marketing opportunity, he says.
Artists will retain ownership of the artwork and it will be returned to them once it has been rotated out of the gallery. The size of the vinyl artwork could make it difficult for artists to sell to individual patrons, but there could be purchase opportunities for businesses that have ample interior or exterior wall space, said Whitehill and Haun.
While Haun expressed regret that the downtown district had to lose the iconic "I Am Joplin" mural, she considers the downtown.gallery to be a good alternative, considering the tourism it can promote, the exposure it can give to artists and our art community, and the vibrancy it can add to the downtown district.
“My biggest goal was keeping art at that intersection,” she said.
