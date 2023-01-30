What if we had a day without the arts? No visual, performing or literary arts whatsoever?
Arts advocates from across the nation offered answers to this question during a past National Arts Advocacy Day when they plied Capitol Hill for funding for the next fiscal year. It was an effective tool for describing how the arts benefit our culture, economy, education and our daily lives.
Based on the list provided that day, combined with some of my own contributions and those from various websites, here are just a few examples of what a day without the arts would be like:
Forget about going to libraries. We wouldn’t have them without authors to write poetry, fiction and nonfiction books, magazines, newspapers, or even the Bible.
We would have no literary greats. No Voltaire. No Shakespeare, Austin, Dickens or Longfellow. No Hemingway or Twain or any of our other beloved writers throughout history. We’d be less informed and have less to stir our imaginations.
Without the written word or pictorial art, whether through paintings, drawings, etchings or photographs, we would have no sense of history. Our most ancient history was documented through art, beginning with cave drawings and petroglyphs, giving us insight into what it was like to live in that period.
Without a way to document history, we would be relegated to making the same mistakes as our forebears. We would have no concept of various cultures, traditions, governments or religions aside from verbal narratives, which can be misinterpreted or lost through the millennia.
Without the written words or other forms of art that have been used to enact change throughout history, our political and cultural landscapes would be stagnant, suspended in the status quo.
A day without art would mean no music. There would no Bach, Beethoven or Mozart, no Beatles, Ray Charles or Coldplay. There would be no symphonies or operas or, for that matter, musical instruments. There would be no concerts and no online music platforms. Our radios would only belch the words of talking heads, and our social gatherings would be only conversational.
We wouldn’t sing in the shower or teach our children the ABCs through song. We would have no national anthems, and our churches would be silent aside from the words of the ministers. We would have little cultural expression.
Without music there would be no dance. There would be no ballet, tap, modern dance, ballroom or hip hop. There would be no folk dances to express our cultural traditions.
Weddings would be less celebratory, and parties would be only sit-down affairs. We’d have no recitals contributing to family memories. We would have one less way of expressing ourselves, even as children.
A day without art would mean no community theaters or other stage productions because there would be no actors. There would be no Broadway or off-Broadway shows. There would be no movies. No "Casablanca," no "Gone with the Wind," no "Star Wars." Our television programming would be only news or reality and game shows.
Without visual art, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Monet and Picasso would be unfamiliar names. There would be no art museums and no public art, no statues commemorating our history or sculptures beautifying our cities.
Art and music wouldn’t be taught in our schools, leaving children with fewer tools for learning communication and creative problem solving. There would be no art therapy for special needs children, people with dementia, or veterans with PTSD to express themselves when words fail them.
Without visual art, our communities would be deprived of their aesthetic appeal, including in architectural design. Building and home designs would be purely functional, as would be their furnishings. We would be devoid of creative décor.
As for fashion, clothing and accessories also would be solely functional. We could make no individual statements with our clothing styles or our interior decorating.
Now think of what a day without any of this art would do to our economy. The arts are an economic engine that employs millions of people and pours billions into our economy, including in tax revenue. The arts contribute to an innovative marketplace, which keeps us competitive in the world economy.
This picture of a day without art is a reminder that we frequently take the arts for granted.
Art of any type is a universal language that reflects our cultures and values and allows us to communicate across cultures. We use it to express our emotions and thoughts and to create understanding. It gives life context, and inspires us, opening up the world of dreams. Without it, our societies would cease to change and grow.
Art is about much more than giving quality and color to our lives. It is essential to our lives.
