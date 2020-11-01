When Jay Gilman took over the reins as executive director of Pro Musica, the local chamber music presenter, it couldn’t have been at a more difficult time.
Concerts and community outreach programs of the nonprofit organization had been put on hold because of the pandemic. Its board had veered from presenting virtual concerts because it considered that chamber music should be presented live in intimate settings. It was also concerned about whether its typical venues — generally, churches, schools or local colleges— could comply with the city’s COVID-19-prevention guidelines on social distancing and sanitizing for large gatherings. It canceled the last two concerts of its 40th season after the pandemic showed little hope of abating.
Then, last month, Gilman began his duties as executive director and the pause on programming was lifted, at least a bit.
“Like many, we realized COVID-19 was going to impact us longer than anticipated,” Gilman said. “We had a choice: continue postponing activities or innovate. We chose the latter. We’re excited to pioneer new ways to share music with our communities during this challenging time.”
Gilman initiated a concert program, Overtures of Hope, that is aimed at lifting-up health care workers and marginalized populations affected by the pandemic. Its inaugural concerts were held at Mercy Hospital and Lafayette House, a local women’s shelter.
The concerts — arranged for social distancing and with virus testing of musicians — featured Opus 76 Quartet, a string ensemble out of Kanas City.
The two performances reached more than 150 people — everyone from nurses to battered women, allowing Pro Musica to further its mission of outreach to diverse audiences, not just classical music afficionados.
“I had conversations with patrons who ranged from a classical piano-playing physician to those hearing string instruments in person for the very first time,” Gilman said of the performances.
Now, Pro Musica is planning future Overtures of Hope concerts featuring other chamber ensembles at additional venues, Gilman said, noting that the performances will be announced once plans are firmed up.
“Our desire with Overtures of Hope is simple, yet profound — to create an opportunity for people to bask in the healing power of ageless music,” said Gilman.
In addition to initiating the Overtures of Hope program, Gilman has also worked with the board to compile an abbreviated performance schedule for the coming year — from February through July — and preparing for it by training in COVID-19 protocols promoted by the Missouri Arts Council. Patrons can anticipate next year’s performances to be free as they have been in the past, but reservations will be required to meet the recommended crowd limitations under the pandemic. Social distancing in seating will also be required.
Gilman succeeds Deborah Billings, who retired in June after serving three years as executive director.
A native of Kansas City, Gilman attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance until deciding that his passion was in the backstage side of the arts industry. He transferred to Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland, where he received a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies, including anthropology, arts management and integrative arts.
He has served as a producing leader, performance curator and consultant for groups focused on community engagement, including the Philadelphia Young Playwrights and Baltimore Center Stage. Most recently, he was artistic director of Minnesota Fringe, an incubator for new music, theater, dance and multidisciplinary performances. He plans to continue his performance management and production work aside from his duties at Pro Musica.
It was the strength of Pro Musica and the local arts community that drew him to the smaller market of Joplin.
“As someone who has worked only in larger markets previously, I’m very impressed with the support for the arts here from area business, donors and foundations,” he said. “It feels like Joplin is really gaining momentum with the Cornell Complex (an arts and entertainment venue planned in the downtown district), of which we’re founding tenants, the Joplin Arts District and more.”
As the executive director of Pro Musica, Gilman will be responsible for scheduling performers and performances that — at least in pre-COVID-19 days — have included general public concerts, library-based family concerts, outdoor and coffee shop presentations, and jazz concerts, all of them admission-free. He will also develop and supervise community outreach programs to public and private schools, home school networks, and Missouri Southern State University music students. All of this is supported by funding from individual and business donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants from foundations, the Missouri Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
His goals as executive director? Continuing to diversify the organization’s audiences, focusing particularly on developing young patrons and reaching out to minority populations. While the organization will continue to present the best in national and international chamber groups, he hopes to attract more nationally recognized musicians based in Missouri, the Ozarks and the broader Midwest. He offers up the examples of next season’s performances by Joplin native Charles McPherson, an internationally known saxophonist, and the Texas-based, banjo-infused Invoke Quartet.
“My background and Pro Musica’s are fully aligned — both focused on excellent performing arts combined with community impact,” Gilman said. “Music is a vital tool for resiliency in our fight against COVID-19. I’m proud to lead Pro Musica through this unprecedented time for our sector.”
Welcome to Joplin, Mr. Gilman.
