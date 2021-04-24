The area arts community is still reeling from the gut punch of losing our dynamic and endearing leader, Jo Mueller.
After a battle with cancer, Jo passed last weekend, extinguishing a bright light in our community but not in the hearts of anyone who knew her.
Jo was known for many things — her kindness, brilliance and ability to inspire, her support of artists and the art community, and her own extensive artistic talents. But she was most widely known as the director of Spiva Center for the Arts, which she led for 12 years until her retirement in 2015. She was inarguably the most impactful director in Spiva’s more than 70-year history.
Under her direction, the center became a cultural anchor, expanding to include three galleries, a gift shop selling the work of area artists, an art library and an archived permanent art collection. She expanded children’s programming and extended outreach to underserved populations to ensure Spiva was accessible to all.
She was also a force in building Joplin’s reputation as an art community. She worked with community leaders to make art a contributing factor in downtown revitalization. She served in city envisioning sessions, and she was on the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s former Cultural Affairs Committee that brought major public art to the downtown.
She was also a founding board member of Connect2Culture, our arts advocacy agency that is bringing the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex to the downtown. Jo was instrumental in the concept and design of the center, in part because it will include a new home for Spiva.
To recognize her for these contributions, C2C is designating a gallery in her name in the Cornell Complex. The Jo Mueller Gallery will provide rental space for exhibitions by area artists and art groups. An anonymous donation for the gallery naming opportunity was made in Jo’s name.
Also in her honor, the Spiva board is designating the Small Works Auction, an annual fundraiser now underway at the center, as the Jo Mueller Small Works Auction, beginning with next year’s edition.
Those honors add to the list of accolades she had received as Spiva director. She was awarded the 2016 Missouri Arts Council Leadership in the Arts Award and the 2011 Missouri Department of Tourism Spotlight Award for contributions to tourism. In 2014, she received the JACC Arty Award for lifetime achievement in the arts, and in 2006, she received the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Artist Award.
Jo accepted these awards with humble graciousness because she wasn’t one who swam in the glory of public recognition. She shied from it. Humility was one of her most admirable traits.
Such qualities are what made Jo such a good leader and earned her community and statewide respect. She wasn’t a bulldog willing to win at any cost. She always played well with others. She heard their concerns and considered them respectfully.
She was deliberate in drawing the big picture, analyzing it with acuity and then deciding whether to run the ball or to pass it. If she passed it, it was because she knew the big picture would be completed with later opportunities.
Jo applied this same sensitive approach to her staff at Spiva. In the seven years that I worked under her, I didn’t view her as a boss as much as I did our leader. She treated us as her equals — giving respect earns respect. She was understanding and accepting of our foibles, concentrating instead on our strengths and using them to Spiva’s advantage.
If we had a suggestion for expanded programming or a new project, she helped us tweak the idea, then gave us the freedom to carry it through. If it succeeded, we got the credit. If it failed, she took the fall. That’s a rare boss.
I suppose a part of that was Jo’s love of seeing the underdog succeed. She fought to be inclusive of all and to encourage the ones who needed it most.
After Joplin’s horrific tornado of 2011, she gave voice to the emotionally bruised by canceling a scheduled exhibit and organizing one that invited them to express their feelings about the tornado artistically. She helped establish a fund to assist artists with replenishing art supplies they’d lost, knowing how important that creative outlet was to their healing. She added more art classes to the Spiva schedule so children could use their creativity as an emotional outlet.
During all of that, she was rebuilding her own life after losing her home in the tornado.
Such support of artists was typical of Jo. She was always their champion, urging them to work with passion and to never quit. She offered them a venue to develop an audience, and she was always ready to share her knowledge of mediums, offer exhibiting guidance or connect them with people who could open doors for them.
Through her, I grew immensely in my knowledge and understanding of art and in my artistic pursuits, including my writing. As a staff member, she provided me with long-desired writing opportunities, including being a contributing writer and editor for three books.
Jo was an angel among us, the embodiment of heart, strength and integrity. She left quite a legacy, and she will be carried in many people’s hearts forever.
Thank you, Jo, for all you taught me and for your precious friendship. Rest well, dear friend.
