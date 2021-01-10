Sara Sonie Joi Thompson-Ruffin has exhibited her textile artwork in the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the White House, across America and in Europe and Africa. But she considers her greatest honor to be the opportunity to exhibit at Spiva Center for the Arts.
For her, it’s about coming home. Now living in Kansas City, she grew up in Joplin’s East Town and her exhibit is about giving back to that neighborhood.
Thompson-Ruffin’s exhibit, “Journey: Legacy, East Town” opened Saturday in Spiva’s Regional Gallery. Exhibits she curated, “Route 66: Crossing Cultural Lines,” opened in the Main Gallery and “Jason Piggie: In My Mind’s Eye” opened in the Upstairs Gallery.
“The most important exhibit to date in my career is this exhibit,” says Thompson-Ruffin. “How many people do you know that are invited to come home, and to be asked to curate as well?
“East Town is where I was raised and nurtured by family and extended family. It’s important to give back to your community and that always held a high regard to me. That community has always been good to me. They were kind and considerate. They cared…That’s my home.”
“Route 66: Crossing Cultural Lines” showcases more than 100 works by about 50 nationally recognized painters, sculptors, textile artists, jewelry designers, poets, and photographers. They are award-winning artists who have exhibited in major galleries in the U.S. and whose work has been featured in national publications. One was the first Black man accepted into the NASA astronaut program and another recently received a Ken Burns film award. Yet another has collaborated on a book with jazz great Wynton Marsalis and renowned author Maya Angelou.
“Some of the people in the exhibit are exemplary, incredible artists,” says Thompson-Ruffin.
While the exhibit includes work by white artists, the majority of the artists are African American, like Thompson-Ruffin, and their work reflects the African American narrative.
The exhibit highlights the significant role Route 66 played in cross-pollinating cultures throughout the country. From Chicago to Los Angeles, artists, particularly musicians, traveled the Mother Road, bringing visual and literary arts, jazz and sports to small towns and cities along the way.
“There’s an assumption that Route 66 wasn’t traveled by African Americans and that’s not true at all,” says Thompson-Ruffin. “Route 66 was an integral part of races coming together. It’s a very interesting story you’re going to see visually.”
She uses an example of the former Negro Baseball League of the 1920s through 1940s whose players traveled Route 66 to take games across America, including exhibitions in Joplin. One of the photographs in “Jason Piggie: My Mind’s Eye” includes images of the stadium that was home to the Negro Baseball League’s Kansas City Monarchs.
Piggie’s photographs explore the play of light and movement in the Kansas City area, where he has exhibited extensively, including in the American Jazz Museum. In addition to his photography, he is an award-winning short filmmaker.
Ruffin’s exhibit “Journey: Legacy, East Town” highlights the rich history and resiliency of Joplin’s African American community. Centering around East Town, where her family roots date back 100 years, her textiles explore the neighborhood’s contributions, as well as the bonds of trust that were forged in the tight-knit, primarily Black neighborhood.
Her exhibit is accompanied by first-hand accounts she has written about East Town, plus haikus by Sonia Sanchez, a winner of numerous major national literary awards. The author of 16 books, Sanchez is a national and international lecturer on Black culture and literature, women’s liberation, and peace and racial justice.
Ruffin is a nationally acclaimed fabric artist, fabric designer, author and lecturer. Among the places where her artwork has been exhibited are the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the White House rotunda, Harvard and Iowa State universities, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, and in galleries and museums in Europe and Africa. She was a two-time finalist for the “Women to Watch” exhibition of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.
She was the designer of the Nelson Mandela Memorial quilt for the Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, and the South African Consulate, and she is co-founder of the African American Artists Collective in Kansas City.
Curation of the Spiva exhibits is backed by her experience as curator in residence for the American Jazz Museum Changing Gallery in Kansas City’s historic jazz district. In that capacity, she curated major exhibitions celebrating jazz in the visual, literary and performance arts on a national and international scale.
Ruffin grew up in Joplin in the 1950s and 1960s, attending schools here until leaving to pursue a business degree from the University of Arizona at Tempe. She later attended fashion school in New York City. She worked in fabrics dyeing, design and display in the retail world until becoming a full-time artist 23 years ago.
“Route 66: Crossing Cultural Lines” runs through Saturday, March 6, and the Thompson-Ruffin exhibit through Saturday, March 13. The Upstairs Gallery exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 27.
Spiva is open with reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibits may be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Portions of the exhibits will be available for virtual viewing through its website, www.spivaarts.org, and its social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.