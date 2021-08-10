Having an interest in old architecture I spend a lot of time looking up when I’m in the downtown district.
That’s where you can see the historic architecture that remains after buildings were updated at street level.
One recent day while craning my neck in the 500 block of Joplin Avenue, I discovered our newest public mural.
Four stories up the rear exterior of the historic Empire Block Building at 524 S. Main St., it features a large butterfly, its body fashioned from a sugar skull design, with smaller butterflies surrounding it. I have no doubt that it is the highest up that any mural has been painted in Joplin.
I coincidently discovered that the mural was painted by Eric Haun, perhaps the most prolific public art creator in Joplin. He can lay claim to 12 pieces of all sizes of public art — murals, vintage signs and bottle cap creations.
I had already discovered his bottle cap artworks and large-scale painting of a bird in Artistic Alley in the 500 block between Joplin and Wall streets. But I had no idea that he had also painted a bevy of vintage signs in the North Heights neighborhood, north of the downtown district. They include Bunny Bread and Coca Cola signs at C and Moffet and a sign of baseball great Mickey Mantle at 2nd and Moffet. Near F and Byers, he created a tribute to Joplin’s historic Crystal Cave — now flooded deep in the ground near Fourth and Gray streets. He created yet another sign, “Go with the Dino and Capri Motel,” at D and Main streets.
But Haun’s public art doesn’t stop there. He also has a vintage sign inside Empire Market at 931 E. Fourth Street and he painted “161,” a 30-foot mural on the back of Renewed Mental Health at 719 S. Main St.
The mural design at Renewed Mental Health is akin to the mural he completed on the Empire Block Building. Both include 161 butterflies, a references to the 161 people who lost their lives in Joplin’s 2011 tornado.
“They’re subtle memorials,” Haun said. “Butterflies represent beauty and there’s symbology of freedom and metamorphosis.”
The idea for the “Look Up and Smile” mural on the Empire Block Building began unfolding one day as he was in the break room at Voila Salon, 521 S. Wall, where he’s a hair stylist. As he looked out of the breakroom to the heights of buildings lining Joplin Avenue, he spotted the space at the top of the Empire Block Building. It went up a story beyond a roof over the lower portion of the building, allowing him to work from the roof without scaffolding.
“It was a great place for some art,” he said.
The building owner welcomed him to it and he began painting. As he worked, he took in the stretch of Joplin Avenue below him — watching the traffic and walkers and enjoying the smell of food wafting up from Hackett’s Hot Wings and Beast and Barrel restaurants below. It took him about 100 hours to complete the mural, working with only a few feet around him, crowded by an antenna and rooftop HVAC units and nothing to protect him from falling from the roof if he took a wrong step.
But that’s part of what draws him to painting murals. He likes the challenge of working around a building’s particular features, its utility wires, or its HVAC units. Mainly, though, he likes to give art to his community. He considers it to be a civic duty for artists to create public art.
Haun grew up learning art in the shadows of his older brother, Jeremy Haun, now an accomplished illustrator and comic book artist. While he studied art for a year in college, he’s primarily self-taught.
He first exhibited his artwork at the age of 19 at Joplin’s Club 609 restaurant. For several years, he sold his work through galleries at Overland Park, Kansas, and Bentonville, Arkansas, and at Cherry’s Art Emporium at Carthage, where he served several years on the board of artCentral community art center.
About five years ago, he decided to shift to doing community art. It’s just part of getting older and realizing the importance of contributing to the community and its neighborhoods, he said. It also gives him a reprieve from the demands of gallery owners and patrons.
“With public art, I get to be selective with my art. I can be picky,” he said.
He started with painting the sparrow, its wings outspread, on the back of Voila Salon and moved on to painting the vintage Coca Cola sign on his garage in North Heights. That was followed by more vintage signs.
“There’s a beauty and nostalgia to doing vintage signs,” he said. “It’s also about beautifying neighborhoods.”
His first foray into large scale public art was the mural at Renewed Mental Health, completed last year. He enjoyed it so much, his next mural went four stories up.
“I’m just trying to do art for the town,” he said. “I feel privileged to be part of Joplin’s public art.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.