It’s time for the Rotary Sculpture Garden to have some work representing a local or area artist.
The Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club is providing that opportunity.
While the garden in Mercy Park at 26th Street and McClelland Boulevard is a collaboration of both the Daybreak club and Joplin Rotary Club, the Daybreak chapter is commissioning a sculpture in recognition of its 30th anniversary.
This will bring the total number of sculptures in the garden to 13. Aside from the new one that is being commissioned, all of them were created by artists from across the country, and they were purchased and donated to the garden by local arts patrons and a Greeley, Colorado, anesthesiologist.
When the garden was dedicated in 2019, there were nine contemporary and traditional sculptures unveiled along the walkways that cut through the landscaping and a small meadow and near a wetland pond in the park. It included life-size bronze deer leaping from the landscaping, life-size bronze giraffes standing sentinel near the pond, and a large cat and gigantic rabbit sprawling along the walkways. Mixed in were a couple of bronze sculptures of girls wonderous of the world around them.
That medley of sculptures was increased by three last fall. A bronze of a child riding a snail was placed near the pond, along with a bronze of butterflies lifting a girl with her arms outstretched installed a few yards away. On around the pond, the tallest of the entire collection of sculptures was placed. At 12 feet in height, it features a tree frog clinging to a shoot of bamboo.
With all the sculptures created by artists from places far from Joplin, the Daybreak Rotary decided it’s time to have a piece by a sculptor from this area, at least if it can find someone willing to create a piece within its budget of $5,000.
A local sculptor told me that while that’s a modest amount to pay for a sculpture, it isn’t an unreasonably low price, particularly if the piece is created from materials that are less costly than bronzes. Bronzing is a multi-stage process that becomes expensive, my sculptor friend told me.
“We considered buying something ‘off the shelf’ to fit our price range,” said Laurie Delano, the Daybreak club president. “However, we thought it would be great to see if we could find an artist who would be interested. We would love to have a local artist, but the requests for proposal aren’t just limited to local and area artists.”
The artists’ call for proposals seeks a water-related piece, considering that clean water is among the focuses of Rotary programming internationally. It can be figurative or abstract in design and constructed of bronze, stone, marble or stainless steel, materials that are durable in all types of weather.
Delano said artists may submit proposals that are basic in nature — a description of the piece and estimated cost — and those that are selected as finalists will be asked for a more detailed budget and rendering of the piece. Artists are not required to submit a timeline with their proposals, Delano said.
The deadline for proposals is June 10, and they may be submitted by email to Delano at ldelano1973@outlook.com.
The sculpture garden has become a popular attraction to Mercy Park, particularly for walkers. It’s a fitting addition to a passive park designed not as a play space but rather as a nature-filled, reflective space. That’s related to its location on what the community considers sacred ground. It’s the site of the former St. John’s Regional Medical Center, which was destroyed in the city’s 2011 tornado. It’s an area where several people lost their lives in the tornado.
The idea of a local sculpture garden has its roots in the Benson Sculpture Garden at Loveland, Colorado. Local Rotarian Bob Headlee has family near Loveland, and during visits there, he took trips to the Benson garden, which features more than 160 sculptures.
After another local Rotarian visited the Loveland garden, brainstorming began on how to develop a sculpture garden in Joplin. After the idea was pitched to the Rotary Clubs and it was met with approval, a sculpture garden board was formed and began working with the city on a site for the garden. Mercy was selected because of its natural, contemplative setting with water features surrounded by a network of paved walkways.
Such sculpture gardens have been growing in popularity across America, and now there is one or more in nearly every state, many of them part of outdoor spaces of art museums. They gained an upswing in interest during the social isolation of the pandemic when people were veering from indoor art museums and galleries. Sculpture parks offered alternative art viewing in an outdoor setting that allowed greater safety from spread of the virus. They provided a direct connection to art at a time when so much of it was limited to virtual viewing.
The local Rotary clubs are to be commended for not only providing us with such a garden, but for constantly adding new sculptures to keep it vibrant. It seems only appropriate for the garden to include a piece that has been created by a local or area artist. But, even if the project goes to an artist from elsewhere, a new piece will always be welcomed.
