Women musicians will be getting their due when they take the mics during JulieFest, Joplin’s first women’s music and art festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, in the downtown entertainment district.
It’s long past due that women musicians take center stage. While they’ve rocked the national music scene for decades, it’s primarily been the front performers who have gotten the spotlight. Women as backup performers, full bands or songwriters haven’t gotten the credit they’ve deserved.
The stats support how lopsided the stage has been for women compared with men. Consider the results of a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a University of Southern California think tank studying inclusion in the entertainment industry. Just a couple of its findings: Of 899 nominees for Grammy Awards between 2013 and 2019, only 9.3% were female. Of the 2,767 songwriter credits reviewed in the study, only 12.3% were female.
It’s such statistics that are driving Savanah Mandeville, Krystal Lambert and Jerod Thomas, the organizers of JulieFest.
“The idea is to bring attention to women and art because we’ve been a minority in music,” said Lambert. “We just want to give them a platform.”
Adds Mandeville, “We want these musicians to be role models, especially in urging young girls to pursue music.”
The fest will run from 2 to 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Joplin Avenue, the downtown’s key entertainment district with its restaurants, bars and block parties, and the site of such celebrations as the recent LBGT PrideFest. The block will be barricaded to traffic beginning at noon that day.
Six solo performers and bands from Joplin; Kansas City; Springfield; Wichita, Kansas; Pittsburg, Kansas; and Des Moines, Iowa, will perform hourly. While the music is being promoted as a variety of genres, it’ll primarily be indie.
Along with the music will be about 25 artists selling pottery, paintings, knitted items, clothing, and more. There will also be a pop-up skate park created by the local Kerosene Skate Shop, and there will be painting of a plywood mural for placement at a location to be determined later.
Throughout the festival, there will be an open mic in Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, 510 Joplin Ave., where musicians, poets, comedians and anyone else wanting some exposure of their art can get on stage. The music will continue with an after party at 9 p.m. at Blackthorn.
With its date so close to Halloween, it’s only fitting that costumes are being encouraged for the festival, said Mandeville. A costume contest will be held at 9 p.m. in Blackthorn with the winner taking a cash prize and second place receiving Julie merchandise.
Most the bands have previously played locally, booked by Thomas, who first posed the idea of a women’s festival. As a musician who books bands for local gigs, Thomas has had exposure to women musicians and bands, locally and in his travels. He thought it was time to give them more exposure than occasionally playing a local bar gig.
“They’re on the rise, but overshadowed in Joplin,” Thomas said.
He suggested the idea of the festival to Mandeville and Lambert as the publishers of Julie Joplin, an online publication that addresses feminist, political and social issues, as well as arts and culture in Southwest Missouri. Taking a strong feminist approach to its issues, the magazine didn’t flinch at hosting the festival.
The hum about JulieFest reached the public in September when an event fundraiser featuring regional bands was held at Bookhouse Cinema. Later, a GoFundMe page was set up to accept donations to keep the festival admission-free. Contributions continue to be taken at gofundme.com/f/juliefest.
“This isn’t considered a feminist political thing,” said Mandeville. “We want people to come enjoy women’s music. If you think we can’t play music, after coming to this, you’ll be convinced that we can do it.”
The music schedule:
• 2 p.m. – Out of Context, Pittsburg, Kan.
• 3 p.m. – Tiger Millionaire, Joplin.
• 4 p.m. – Chloe Jacobson, Kansas City.
• 5 p.m. – Hot Missoury, Springfield.
• 6 p.m. – The Cavves, Wichita, Kan.
• 7 p.m. – Karen Meat, Des Moines, Iowa.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.