There’s a given in the Joplin arts community: If you want to get something done, call Linda Teeter.
As one of the movers and shakers of the local arts community, she’s dedicated, dependable and unstoppable.
A photographer and owner of downtown’s Urban Art Gallery, Teeter is responsible for initiating the art walk and keeping it going for the past 12 years. She’s a founding member of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, and she’s been on the Joplin Arts Fest planning committee since the inception of the festival.
It’s not surprising that she’s now single-handedly wading into development of a downtown arts district.
Teeter approached the city council in May about designating an arts district as a way of embracing our reputation as an art community and promoting the downtown as a tourist destination. She proposed a district encompassing 56 blocks from B Street south to 12th Street and from Wall Avenue east to Pennsylvania Avenue. The council gave the nod to a resolution designating the area for marketing purposes only. It would not entail city funding or oversight.
Now, the ball is in Teeter’s court and she’s going after it. Currently, she’s laying all the groundwork.
Before approaching the city council, Teeter prepared herself with statistics from Joplin’s 2016 participation in a national study, Arts and Economic Prosperity V, conducted through Americans for the Arts at the national level and by Connect2Culture at the local level.
The study’s local results showed that arts and culture generate $5.4 million in economic activity, generating $251,000 in tax revenue for the city. To Teeter, those study results speak of the worthiness of a district distinctly for promoting arts and culture.
She also visited cities with designated downtown arts districts, such as those in Kansas City, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Northwest Arkansas. She wanted to learn about the types of businesses and arts and cultural offerings in the districts, how the districts are promoted and how they contribute to the vitality of the downtown areas.
She emphasizes that such districts must be all encompassing in promoting the arts, focusing on more than just the visual arts. Art in Downtown Joplin is about much more than just Spiva Center for the Arts, ArtWalk, or restaurants and coffee shops that display the work of local artists, she says. It also includes entertainment — music, poetry readings, comedy shows and more — and events that focus on local history or other types of culture.
“It’s downtown vibrancy,” she said. “It would celebrate our history and downtown offerings. The energy is so worth celebrating.”
Ultimately, Teeter envisions a district with an increased number of boutiques and restaurants with outdoor dining, plus a boutique hotel and spaces for artists’ housing with studios. She’d also like to have a dog park and improved street and alley lighting. All of this would be anchored by the arts and entertainment center that is planned at Seventh and Joplin.
Her long-term wish list includes a downtown location for the Joplin Museum Complex and restoration of Union Depot, near First and Main. The latter is why she proposed the district to extend north to B Street.
For now, Teeter is concentrating on signage for the district. She hopes to have neon signs placed at the district entrances at B, Sixth and 12th streets, plus listing of the district on wayfaring signs throughout downtown. Banners throughout the district would designate the focus of the particular areas. Eat here. Shop here. Live music here.
She has recruited three artists who work in the district or are otherwise associated with it to develop sign designs. A committee will be pulled together to select the winning design.
She’s also started a Facebook page, Joplin Arts District, to promote development of the district, and she’s begun meeting with businesses, the Downtown Joplin Alliance and others to explain her concepts.
Soon, she plans to start surveying the number and types of businesses in the district so a map can be developed for tourists and other visitors. She’s looking for volunteers to help with this.
Her biggest obstacle is funding. With the city pledging no money toward the district, Teeter must develop her own funding for signs and other costs. She intends to seek donations from businesses in the district or perhaps have them pay dues as members of the district and benefitting from its promotion.
Organization of a nonprofit group to develop and oversee the district would help with obtaining grant funding, Teeter said.
She said the downtown already has the key elements for obtaining grant funding — an established arts and cultural presence and the initial vibrancy that can continue to attract visitors and new businesses to the district.
“The arts district is a vehicle for driving economic development downtown,” Teeters said, “and everyone benefits from that, not just the artists or art businesses.”
