It’s like clockwork. Every year at Christmastime, I get on a rant about buying local, particularly locally created art.
It isn’t as if there aren’t options for buying local art to fulfill your holiday shopping needs. It’s about pushing back the convenience and generic offerings of big box or chain stores and instead choosing to support local businesses, artists and the economy. Buying local is a conscious effort.
It’s about contributing to the success of local artists and locally owned businesses, rather than lining the pockets of corporate profiteers who operate chain stores. It’s also about contributing to city sales tax revenue, which pays for city employees, including police and firefighters, and myriad city amenities.
But it’s about more than investing in the local economy. It’s also about investing in a community’s identity and its quality of life.
Buying local supports the distinct character of a community — in Joplin’s case its reputation as an art community. The more original art that is sold locally, the more it strengthens our reputation as an art community and our position as a shopping destination. Its long-term effect is the attraction of new businesses and entrepreneurs and the retention of workers.
The nice thing about shopping in a burgeoning art community is that you can avoid the holiday chaos of shopping centers, malls and big box stores on traffic-congested commercial strips. Local galleries and studios are in the downtown district or off the beaten path, as are businesses such as coffee shops or restaurants that have exhibits of locally created artwork that can be purchased.
Also away from the packed commercial strips are marketplaces such as Empire Market, where artisans sell their wares, and community art centers, such as the local Spiva Center for the Arts or Carthage’s artCentral. In addition to artwork sold in exhibits at these centers, Spiva has a gift shop with locally created art and artCentral hosts an annual holiday boutique featuring local artwork. This weekend is the final opportunity for shopping in the boutique.
Generally, these locally owned businesses offer more personal customer service than chain businesses, plus they have firsthand knowledge of the artists whose work is in the business. If the right piece of artwork can’t be found in the business, the proprietors can connect you with the artists for an additional selection of artwork or for commissioning of a piece. If you’re needing a very personalized piece of artwork, these businesses can connect you with the artist.
If you’re interested in a particular artist’s work that you can’t find in a local business, go online to find the artist’s website or Facebook page. Also, check the Facebook page of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. It posts images of the work of its members, many of whom are actively marketing for Christmas.
What seems to stall people in buying local art is its cost. Yes, any original artwork will cost more than off-the-shelf reproductions. But you’re paying for the creativity of a truly unique piece that offers more value for the money than something mass-produced.
There are ways to shave costs, though. Many artists recognize that not everyone has deep pockets, so they offer smaller, reasonably priced pieces — coasters, coffee mugs, cutting boards, pillows, scarves and more. Some painters sell giclees or prints that are reproductions of paintings, but with only a limited number. While you won’t have the only piece created, it’s better than posters that are printed by the tens of thousands.
If you’re lacking in confidence in selecting a piece of artwork, there are always gifts of art that require no such choices. Buy a gift membership in Spiva or artCentral or a season ticket to Joplin Little Theatre, Dream Theatre, Stained Glass Theatre, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, Midwest Regional Ballet, Heartland Opera, Pro Musica chamber music presenter or Connect2Culture Curtains Up concert series.
There are also gifts of enrollment in art classes. There are offerings in a cornucopia of mediums at Spiva, Create N Sip Studios, Elements Gallery, and artists co-ops, which include Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in Joplin and ArtForms Gallery in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Some artists offer classes within their studios. Painter and sculptor April Davis offers classes in a range of mediums at April’s Art House, east of Carthage, and clay artist Brent Skinner offers pottery classes at his studio, Skinner’s Pottery, north of Diamond.
Here is a list of most of the places where you can shop locally for art: Spiva, Pro Musica, and Connect2Culture in the Cornell Complex, Seventh and Joplin streets; Create and Sip Studios, 223 W. Third St.; Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.; Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.; Plant Parenthood 417, 528 S, Main St.; Beast and Barrel restaurant, 530 S. Main St.; Club 609 restaurant, 609 S. Main St.; Beaten Path Coffee Co., 909 1/2 S. Main St.; Local Color, 1027 S. Main St.; Crabby’s restaurant, 815 W. Seventh St.;’ Elements Gallery, 2207 W. Seventh St.; Mosaics Art Gallery, 20th and Indiana streets; Cherry’s Art Emporium, 311 S. Main St., Carthage; Koka Art Gallery, 409 S. Main St., Carthage; The Clay Cup, 114 N. Wood St., Neosho; and ArtForms, 620 N. Broadway, Pittsburg. At Columbus, Kansas, local art is available through exhibits at Maple Uncommon Hotel and Gallery, 120 E. Maple St.
