PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Nate Billings had a loose goal of visiting all the counties in Missouri.
A handful of years ago, he and a friend were on a road trip that allowed Billings to check off the final counties on his full list of 114.
In a challenging jest, his friend commented, “Well, now that you’ve seen every county, can you prove it?”
That hatched a project of sketching each of the state’s county courthouses, plus the Old St. Louis County Courthouse, which is now part of the Gateway Arch National Park.
Billings started the project in 2020, and, to date, he has completed sketches of 15 of the courthouses, some as far away as West Plains, the seat of Howell County, and Ava, the seat of Polk County.
He admits that the project won’t be completed anytime soon, considering travel costs, coupled with other commitments, such as the extracurricular activities that accompany his job as a junior high and high school media and technology teacher for the Diamond School District. He graduated from high school at Diamond, but he now lives in Pierce City.
Billings does all his courthouse sketches on-site — in plein air as it’s known — rather than sketching from photographs. He does sketches rather than paintings because of their ease of transport. Sketches require only pencils and sketch pads, compared with the brushes, paint tubes and easel he would have to haul if he painted.
He likes to roam the backroads in route to county seats, stopping along the way to sketch landscapes or old buildings that catch his eye. Sometimes when he’s sketching, people will stop to offer the history of the places he’s re-creating on his sketch pad.
“I love sketching abandon places that have seen their better days,” he says.
He plots his excursions to the county seats by studying Missouri State Highway Patrol regions and locating the highway patrol headquarters for each of them. The headquarters are centrally located in a region so patrol officers can respond to emergency needs within minutes. By using those headquarters as a starting point, Billings can quickly get to county seats, sometimes completing three sketches a day.
One reason he is drawn to courthouses is their historic architecture.
“I love to incorporate history into art,” he says.
If a courthouse has been replaced in recent years and the original building has found a new use, such as the one for McDonald County Courthouse at Pineville, he sketches the older building.
The project has helped him develop a working knowledge of the history of Missouri courthouses, their architecture and construction materials. He notes that residents have an affinity for old architecture for their county courthouses. When some of the original courthouses from the 1800s were replaced, it raised public ire because the architecture of the new buildings was too modern, Billings said.
Aside from Lafayette County Courthouse at Lexington, which has been in continuous use since 1847, all the original courthouses have been replaced at one time or another. Billings says many replacements date to the New Deal, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s series of programs to help the nation recover from the Great Depression. Some of these courthouses are called sister buildings because they were designed with identical floor plans to save costs and design time, Billings notes.
He intends to eventually compile the history of each courthouse for publication of a book that would include his sketches. He’s also exploring the possibility of an exhibit of all the sketches, although that could be stalled by framing costs, he says. His sketches aren’t standard sizes. They’re all sketchbook sizes of 18 by 24 inches or 14 by 17 inches, requiring the expense of custom framing.
Billings got into art as an activity he could share with his brother, who has muscular dystrophy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a Master of Arts degree in teaching. He taught special education in Diamond schools for 13 years before becoming a media and technology teacher a year ago.
When Billings isn’t traveling the backroads, he can sometimes be found participating in area arts festivals or art walks. Most recently, he hosted a booth of his artwork at the Pierce City Arts Festival, and he participated in the 24-hour painting competition, Paint the Ozarks Plein Air Paint-Out in Joplin. He also writes a blog, in which he muses on a range of subjects, at medium.com/@thegreatnerd.
He has self-published a book of sketches of birds of Missouri, particularly those of Jasper, Newton, Barry, Lawrence and Dade counties. People wishing to help fund his courthouse project may purchase a book for $10 by emailing him at natebillings@gmail.com.
