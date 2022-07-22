Artists never know where they may find creative inspiration. and they can never guess the eventual pay-off for such inspiration.
For local award-winning artist Natalie Wiseman, an inspiration for one of her paintings came from moving her father to a new home after her mother died. Packing up the years of possessions her parents had accumulated, she realized that too often we’re attached to things that hold little meaningful value. It’s just stuff, as Wiseman says.
It inspired her to create a painting, “All That Glitters,” that pokes at the empty shininess we pursue. The painting sparkles entirely with gold, a glitzy trophy taking the center, surrounded by glittering bows and metallic plastic eggs.
It’s not your typical still-life painting, and that’s exactly why it landed the image on the page of a national art magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur. The image of “All That Glitters” will appear in the August issue of the magazine, which publishes in print as well as online.
Wiseman’s piece will be featured alongside 34 other artworks that the magazine’s editor-in-chief Peter Trippi selected as “impressive examples of what’s happening in the field” of still-lifes. She submitted her piece through a call for entries from the magazine.
“I thought this could be a good challenge because I’ve never done this much metallic in one piece,” Wiseman said. “It made me want to do more of these. I didn’t intend it to be a series, but I got to thinking about how people like ‘stuff’ and how I could do a series along that line.”
Wiseman’s submission to the magazine isn’t the first time that Tripp has been taken with her work. Last year, he selected one of her pieces for an annual national juried exhibition at the Wausau, Wisconsin, Museum of Contemporary Art.
Trippi has a good eye for talent. Wiseman, an art instructor at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, is one of Joplin’s standout artists.
Her website, natalie wiseman.com, describes her work as contemporary realist and, at times, surrealist still-life and figurative.
Her paintings are meticulous in detail while depicting humorous approaches to subject matter. Her distinction is her play on words, created by arranging tableaus of household items — children’s toys, candy, silverware, fishing lures, under garments, a sink full of dishes — to build playful but thoughtfully complex compositions.
Her work has earned her local, regional, and national awards and representation by Lovett’s Gallery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her pieces are in private collections across the U.S.
Even with that success, she knows there’s no guarantee that it will open exclusive doors for her.
“Getting in a gallery or Fine Art Connoisseur doesn’t guarantee that things will take off,” she said. “But maybe if someone sees your work in a few places, it may help with that perception of value.”
What are her suggestions for getting notice, for getting the doors opened for an artist?
“You have to do what you’re drawn to,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether people get it. You have to be authentic. … Let your work speak for itself, and if it’s authentic and well done, it should sell itself.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t legwork to do. It’s about networking and expanding your circles, starting with the local and growing from there.
“If you want things to happen, you have to be active,” Wiseman said. “Otherwise, I’d just have a big stack of paintings at my house.”
Wiseman got her break with representation by the Tulsa gallery by sticking her neck out a bit. She sent a blind Facebook “friend request” to the Lovett’s Gallery social media coordinator, opening the door for the coordinator to view the work Wiseman posted on her Facebook page. It led to an invitation to join Lovett’s cadre of artists it represents.
She finds it useful to view videos and podcasts that can not only offer instruction but also ideas for creations. More so, she urges artists to join online art groups that focus on their mediums and styles. These offer opportunities for posting work to a wide audience, plus they post notifications of juried exhibits that can be entered, and members can offer recommendations on galleries for selling work. It was through one of these groups that Wiseman learned of the call for entries from Fine Art Connoisseur.
As for entering juried exhibits through online calls for entry, Wiseman says artists should be selective in which ones to enter. Some require shipping of artwork to the exhibit venue, which can be costly. Others do online exhibits, requiring only digital submission of artwork. Either can offer widespread exposure, though.
Also, she warns that there will be more rejections than acceptances when entering these types of exhibits. It doesn’t necessarily mean the artwork isn’t worthy. It can be affected by a juror’s personal preferences, or there may be a specific vision for the exhibit and while a juror may like a piece of work that’s submitted, it may not fit the exhibit vision. Write off those rejections and continue entering until there are acceptances, Wiseman said.
Still, keep things in perspective. Concentrate on creating and improving and stretching in new directions. Don’t get overly distracted by thinking only of selling, getting into galleries or entering national juried exhibits.
“It’s a journey,” Wiseman said. “There is no destination where art is concerned. It’s its own journey.”
