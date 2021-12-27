The new year is upon us, which tends to lead us to reflect on the previous year.
That’s rather scary for 2021. But I’m here to reflect on art, not the condition of the world in the last year.
While scanning my mental files about all things in local art in 2021, I decided to veer from reviewing major art events and projects and look instead at local artists who stood out in the last year, helping Joplin build a reputation for quality art.
There were some who have been consistent standouts for years, winning prominent area exhibits or earning their way into national exhibitions or galleries in larger cities. They’re the older artists with decades of experience in honing their skills and styles, building a name and followers, and now becoming the backbone of the local art community.
Then there were the new standouts. There were some younger artists — all 30-somethings — who burst onto the local art scene in 2021 and they are now nipping at the heels of the seasoned artists.
There were three of these artists who I consider to have risen above the rest of the younger artists, taking awards in prominent art exhibits or finding a niche and quickly building a name for it, earning them news and magazine profiles.
Based on those measurements, my picks for the young emerging artists who made their marks last year are Joplin artists M. Justin Kidston and Jade Henning-Cantrell and Neosho artist Sandra Pemberton, who found a calling in public mural painting.
Justin worked in the graphite, charcoal, and pen and ink mediums until settling into oil painting in 2019. Obviously, that was the smart thing to do because that’s when he started building momentum.
His style walks a line between conceptual and surreal as he explores environmental issues and the human condition in his paintings.
I first noticed Justin’s ethereal work in 2020 when the local Urban Art Gallery featured his paintings in a solo exhibit. Last year, I began seeing his work in solo exhibits in a variety of venues — at downtown’s Beast and Barrel restaurant, Bookhouse Cinema and Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. He also exhibited at the Jones Gallery at Kansas City.
I came to realize that Justin is a major up and comer when I saw all the “sold” signs on his paintings in last fall’s Joplin Arts Fest. That’s not surprising, considering that he was named the Best in Show winner at the festival.
A couple of months later, he took third place in 3D in the annual Membership Show of Spiva Center for the Arts, further gaining him a reputation as one of our young emerging artists.
Also earning that designation is Jade Henning, administrator at Spiva Center for the Arts, where she teaches classes in various mediums. Last year, she was the first to complete Missouri Southern State University’s new arts administration and leadership certificate program.
Jade practices a variety of mediums, but her primary focus is on graphite drawings and intaglio printmaking. She’s known for intricate designs that surround conceptual portraits, often created in cut paper. Her passion is creating female portraits that tell stories in an unconventional style.
While Jade’s work had not gone unnoticed in the last three or four years, she jumped into the limelight last year. Her artwork was among 60 pieces accepted from 400 entries in the state’s bicentennial touring exhibit, Missouri Art Now, designed to spotlight exemplary artists that contribute to the state’s vibrant arts and culture.
She the went on to take fourth place in the respected annual Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition at Neosho. She followed that up with acceptance into the University of Tennessee Bellwethers Exhibition, featuring work by artists from nine mid-continent states, and she held a solo exhibit at Urban Art Gallery. She finished the year by taking first place in a Joplin Regional Artists Coalition exhibit at Spiva.
Joining these artists as last year’s young standouts is Sandra Pemberton, a painter and sketch artist who built a reputation in large scale mural painting last year.
Sandra’s creative style is grounded in realism and frequently projects feminist themes. While she continues to do studio work, she has increasingly been pursuing work as a muralist. Her list of mural paintings is extensive — one inside Faithful Friends animal rescue shelter at Neosho, several in the lobby and exam rooms of Access Family Care medical clinic in Joplin, and about 30 for Forest Park Churches in Joplin, Webb City and Carthage.
But she didn’t get into large scale outdoor pieces until last year when she was commissioned to complete two murals — one on a 100-year-old silo and another on a barn — at the Circle R Ranch, near Neosho. The patriotic theme of those murals led to a commission for a patriotic mural on other private property. With the ball rolling, she also landed a commission by the Newton County Historical Society for a historically themed mural on the community safe room in Stella.
From there, she was commissioned for a Howell County tribute mural in Pomona, Missouri, and, most recently, for a mural on the Ozarks Small Business Incubator in West Plains.
While the older, established artists will keep their names in the front of the local art community, these are the emerging artists who we can expect to hear more about. Kudos to each of them.
