In only four days we can push 2020 out the door with a hearty shove.
As we celebrate the end of one of the most trying years in history, we also need to reflect on how we made it through the year, adapting for a semblance of normalcy.
Among those who served up a likeness of normalcy was the local arts. Through expeditious, creative responses to the pandemic, they kept us engaged and survived a most difficult year, despite initially having the lights go out on performance stages and in arts venues.
They did it by going virtual.
They developed online art challenges for creative diversion while we isolated. Spiva Center for the Arts, the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition and artCentral at Carthage took exhibits online, and Joplin Arts Fest went virtual. Joplin Little Theater used Zoom video conferencing for rehearsals until a local stay-at-home order was lifted and the curtains could finally go up for its first on-stage performance under the pandemic.
Those are only a few examples of how arts organizations stepped to the plate to keep us engaged this year. Here’s a look at the highlights of how the arts took shape in 2020.
Dream Theatre
After 14 years of performances wherever they could be arranged, Dream Theatre purchased space for its own theater, Studio 124 at Second and Main streets.
The new space allows for a black box style of theater with no dedicated seating or staging area, eliminating the need for traditional curtains or backdrops. It allows flexibility in productions and, by arranging seating according to the performance, it places the action around the audience, creating more intimacy. Its occupancy is 49 seats.
Though the first production in the new quarters was preparing to open as the pandemic hit here, the troupe took it in stride and adjusted the production for viewing on Facebook Live. Its subsequent productions this year were held on site with limited seating capacities.
Pro Musica
After Pro Musica’s executive director, Deborah Billings, retired in June after two years in the position, the chamber music presenter was forced to search for a replacement under the duress of a pandemic.
In October, the reins were turned over to Jay Gillman, a producing leader, performance curator and consultant for groups focused on community engagement, including the Philadelphia Young Playwrights and Baltimore Center Stage.
When Gilman came on board, the organization’s concerts and community outreach programs had been on hold, even virtually, because of the pandemic.
Gilman lifted the pause on programming by initiating a concert series, Overtures of Hope, aimed at lifting up healthcare workers and marginalized populations impacted by the pandemic. Its inaugural concerts were held at Mercy Hospital and Lafayette House, a local women’s shelter. The two performances reached 150 people, some of whom had never heard classical music performed live.
Heartland Opera Theatre
Heartland Opera Theatre saw the retirement of its general director, Michael Gregory, shortly after it received national recognition.
The theater won third place in the opera performance category of The American Prize competition for the 2019-2020 season. HOT won for its production of “La Boheme,” presented last year, but as part of this year’s season. The American Prize is a national nonprofit competition that recognizes excellence in classical performing arts — from opera and composing to orchestra and chamber music.
The company has yet to replace Gregory, who served as general director for two years. While Gregory had responsibilities in that capacity, the company is a committee-based model, rather than one governed by a single director.
While HOT did not go virtual with public performances this year, it offered online productions of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” as enrichment programming for area school children.
Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex and Downtown Arts District
The pandemic did little to slow plans for development of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex in the downtown district. The design of the complex was unveiled this summer.
The center will be the home of Spiva Center for the Arts, Pro Musica and Connect2Culture, the local arts advocacy group leading the project. It will include gallery space for Spiva.
The three-story complex will include the Beshore Performance Hall, a 470-seat theater that can be reconfigured for table seating, a theater-in-the-round and other uses. It will also have a rooftop events center. Outdoors, the Leggett and Platt Green will provide event space for 2,000-plus people.
While most of the $17.5 million project costs had been raised by last summer, fundraising is continuing. The project will be entirely funded through private donations and grants. Construction is anticipated to begin in January.
The complex will be located at Seventh and Joplin streets, serving as an anchor for the downtown Joplin Arts District, a 56-block area running from B Street south to 12th street and from Wall Avenue east to Pennsylvania Avenue.
After receiving city endorsement last year, the district began formalizing last month when a mural was unveiled at its north entrance. Located on an exterior wall of Covert Electric Co., the mural was created by local artist Andrew Batcheller and Springfield artist Linda Passeri. It depicts a lamp post in a field of poppies, the latter commemorating veterans. The lamp post is a nod to the downtown Sunshine Lamp District.
Rotary Sculpture Garden
This fall, the Rotary Sculpture Garden at Mercy Park, 26th and McClelland Boulevard, was expanded by three new installations, all bronzes created by artists from across the country.
One new installation, “Go Escargot,” features a child riding a snail just over four feet tall. Just west is a new six-foot bronze, “Lift Her with Butterflies,” featuring a swarm of butterflies lifting a girl with her arms outstretched. The third addition, “Bamboo,” is a sculpture of a red tree frog clinging to a bamboo shoot. At 12 feet in height, it’s the tallest of the installations at the garden.
The new sculptures join nine contemporary and traditional bronzes set along walkways of the park. The garden is a joint project of Rotary Club of Joplin and Joplin Daybreak Rotary.
