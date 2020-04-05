My heart went out to Dream Theatre when the social distancing of COVID-19 forced it to cancel the opening production in its new downtown black box theater, Studio 124 at Second and Main.
While the excitement of celebrating its first production in its own theater space was snatched away by a virus, the troupe took it in stride. In short order, it adjusted the production for viewing on Facebook. Still, it had lost ticket sales before it could even open its new quarters.
Across the Four-State Area, arts groups, like Dream Theatre, are losing revenue as they help stem the spread of the coronavirus by cancelling or postponing performances, exhibits, classes or special events. To compound those losses, those that are nonprofits — the bulk of them — may also see a drop in charitable contributions as patrons tighten their purse strings during the virus-induced recession. It’s an uneasy financial time for them.
These are organizations that contribute not only to the quality of our lives, but also to our local economies. As these groups lose revenue from closings and event cancellations, we can expect a trickledown effect on the local economy.
Local participation in a national Arts and Economic Prosperity Study from four years ago showed that Joplin-based nonprofit arts and culture groups poured more than $5 million into the local economy. More than half of that went to retail and service industries that benefit from event-related spending. These organizations also generated more than $450,000 in tax revenue, including in excess of $250,000 in city tax revenue.
Take a moment to think about those figures. That’s money that trickles to restaurant and retail store employees, among others, and helps the city maintain our streets, bridges and other services. It’s doubtful that people consider those big-picture consequences when arts groups cancel events or temporarily close their doors.
I reached out to various arts organizations for a feel of how temporary closings and event cancellations or postponements are impacting them. Some didn’t respond, perhaps because they’re out of their offices because of social distancing, perhaps because it’s difficult to assess the impact when everything changes so rapidly with this health crisis.
Those that did respond admitted that they’re feeling the strain of the financial uncertainty.
“Of course, we’re concerned with the theater being closed,” said a spokesperson for Stained Glass Theatre, a faith-based community theater. “However, we are conservative with our spending and we are able to continue paying our bills. We are looking forward to when we can reopen our show, 'Persuasion,' that was postponed.”
Said Kaye Lewis, director of Midwest Regional Ballet Company and School, “I fear a lot of things, like having to close my doors permanently… everything is a day to day decision. It’s very scary.”
The ballet company postponed its performance of “Oz,” which was scheduled for later this month, and it is now negotiating a reschedule date in Municipal Auditorium at Pittsburg, Kansas, its primary performance venue.
Based on ticket sales from previous performances, the company stands to lose between $10,000 to $13,000 if it cannot reschedule “Oz.” That’s income that pays for such costs as costumes, sets and show marketing, leaving $3,000 to $5,000 for general operations of the company. The remainder of its income is from fees for classes, which are now being held through online videos. Because it is not a nonprofit, the company does not receive any grant funding.
“It’s a scary time for a self-employed business owner who has invested quite a bit of money in a show that I fear may not make it to the stage,” said Lewis, “and if it does make it to the stage will lack attendance due to fear.”
It’s not just performing groups that are feeling the financial pain of cancellations or postponements. Spiva Center for the Arts has temporarily closed and has canceled its classes, its Spiva in Bloom floral design event and all events relating to its PhotoSpiva national competitive exhibition. The exhibit is on display within the center, but it can only be viewed through the Spiva website, www.spivaarts.org.
The center’s largest annual fundraising event, the Friends of St. Avips Ball, which accounts for 25% of its income, was postponed from Friday, May 1, to Friday, Sept. 25.
Spiva’s annual Small Works auction of small format artworks by member artists is being held online with bidding through its website. There’s no guess of whether online bidding will be as effective as the onsite bidding that is usually held. Bidding will remain open online through mid-May.
“Spiva is losing monies from cancelled events, but we’re trying to keep our staff working, at least part time,” said Susan Adams, interim director. “We rely on numerous small donations and on our low membership fees for a significant portion of our budget. We hope that these will not be too impacted by the recession. Spiva has been around for 73 years and weathered recessions in the past.”
These arts and culture organizations are key to our quality of life and to our reputation as an arts community. Our momentum in building that reputation could certainly be slowed if we lose any of our smaller arts organizations because they can’t financially rebound from this national crisis. If you can afford to make a charitable contribution to any of these groups, this is the time to do it.
