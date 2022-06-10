Artists and their students at Local Color Art Gallery and Studio are getting a taste of local history as they prepare an exhibit of local landmarks and notable people in celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary.
While the sesquicentennial anniversary isn’t until next year — March 23, 2023, to be exact — the Local Color artists and students are getting an early start by documenting more than 90 landmarks and historical figures that will be featured in an exhibit July 30 to Oct. 29 at Spiva Center for the Arts. Their works will be in both the Regional and Upstairs galleries.
The exhibit, “Reflections of Joplin,” will include more than 80 works by the 18 members of the Local Color artists co-op and more than 35 of their students. It will include works in a range of mediums created by people of all ages — from youngsters to retirement age people. In addition to paintings, there will be images in pottery and glass, jewelry created from local minerals, pyrography on wood salvaged from the Olivia Apartments, a woodturning from a tree downed by the 2011 tornado, and angels created from found objects in the tornado zone. One potter has created 22 small plates with images of local architecture and people in history.
The artwork will take viewers down memory lane from our lead and zinc mining to more current days. There will be images of downtown Joplin from last century and landmarks from that period — Electric Park, Carnegie Library, the underground Crystal Cave, the Keystone Hotel, the Olivia Apartments, Union Deport, and the house where outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow had a shootout with local lawmen. There will images of key people in our history — our founder, John Cox, to name only one — and a few of such favorite sons as actor Dennis Weaver, composer Percy Weinrich, writer Langston Hughes, and jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson.
Those are only a few examples of the rich history that will be detailed in the exhibit.
The “Reflections of Joplin” project was a brainchild of Margie Moss, a founding member of Local Color, located in the Gryphon Building at 1027 S. Main St.
Through the years, Moss has captured local historic buildings or those with architectural character on her canvases, particularly when she practiced her outdoor plein air painting. She came to realize that such works could be the centerpiece for a sesquicentennial exhibit that could teach local history, particularly to the youngsters who create the exhibit artworks.
Local Color artists got on board to kick the project into gear, Spiva agreed to an exhibit, and the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau gave its endorsement.
“I love the history of this town. It’s just fascinating,” Moss says as she thumbs through local history books she’s used to research buildings, architecture and prominent figures. The books have provided studies for exhibit artworks of places and people long gone.
Aside from poring through books on local history, Moss also gleaned ideas for exhibit images through consultations with Mark and Paula Callihan, who are involved with local historic preservation, particularly in the Murphysburg Residential Historic District.
Moss compiled a list of 93 suggested landmarks, historic homes, and people and their backgrounds for the focus of works, and Local Color artists and their students signed up for about 75 of them; some of the listings were selected by more than one artist. The exhibit works will be accompanied by related historic information, at least where possible.
Aside from working with Local Color students to develop work for the exhibit, representatives of the art co-op did outreach to the Minnie Hackney Community Center, which serves primarily the local Black community. Recently, there was a painting session with patrons of the center to create works that represent local Black history.
“It started out with trying to get kids interested in Joplin history, but I think all of us have learned,” says Moss.
What started as a project of a co-op of artists has become a community effort to bring local history to life. This will be an exhibit that gives glimpses at all that molded our community or simply created memories that stick after the landmarks and people are gone. It will be a nice kick off to the events and other art-related activities that will come with our sesquicentennial year.
