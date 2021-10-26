Heartland Opera Theatre is a local gem that just keeps shining.
For the second consecutive year, the opera company has received national recognition for excellence in classical performing arts, competing against cities many times larger than Joplin.
HOT’s double-bill of one-act operas, “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi,” presented in early 2020, won honorable mention in the opera performance category and “Suor Angelica” brought third place in directing in The American Prize 2021 competition. The company received the recognitions in the professional category, competing against companies in such cities as Cleveland, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee.
The American Prize is a national nonprofit competition that recognizes the best performers, directors, composers, ensembles, and administrators in such performing arts as opera, orchestra and chamber music. It includes competition at the professional, college/university, community and high school levels.
“Opera has been ‘dying’ for 400 years, and yet a tiny, volunteer-run organization believed in the genre and its relevance so much that they earned national recognition,” said Jesse Koza, HOT’s new general director. “It’s not just our performers. It’s our board, our volunteers, our donors and our audience. They all had something to say, and the nation is now listening.”
The Italian operas that won HOT the awards had just been performed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic clamped down on America, ending the seasons for opera companies nationwide. With the easing of the pandemic through vaccinations, HOT is returning to live performances this season.
The directing award for “Suor Angelica” went to Rachel Harris, a resident director for HOT. A freelance opera director based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana., she has been a resident stage director for The Varna International Opera Academy in Bulgaria, Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond, and the University of Utah at Logan.
“In the recent past, Heartland has looked nationwide for directors, singers, and other artists, all with the goal of presenting the best work possible for the people of Southwest Missouri and the Four-State Area,” said Koza. “It’s thanks to those efforts that we’re able to bring in people like Rachel, who we hope will continue to work with us for many years to come.”
This is the second year that HOT has received American Prize recognition, which is based on submitted recordings rather than live competition. It won third place in the opera performance category for the 2019-2020 season. That recognition was for its performance of “La Boheme.”
Koza had not yet joined the organization when it won the prizes. He was hired in July, his position partially funded through a one-year grant awarded by the Springfield Regional Arts Council. This is the third paid general director for HOT, said Emily Larson, a HOT board member and past president. For several years, the general directors were volunteer positions, she said.
A native of Ohio, Koza has worked with opera companies and universities in all facets of opera, including singing principal roles, directing and serving as an administrator. He worked professionally with Opera Memphis, Opera Omaha and Portland Opera and served as director at various colleges.
He holds bachelor’s degrees in vocal performance and media technology from Denison University, Granville, Ohio. He earned master’s degrees in vocal performance and theater, both from Bowling Green (Ohio) State University and in arts leadership and management from Wichita (Kansas) State University. He also holds a graduate certificate in opera directing from the University of Memphis.
He will lead HOT through its 23rd season, which will include its annual programming for school children and its second year of taking Christmas caroling to area homes.
HOT holds annual school programming aimed at breaking down misconceptions about opera and cultivating an appreciation of it at an early age. The programs are presented virtually with children getting the opportunity to ask questions of the performers. Last year, HOT presented a condensed version of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” reaching 360 local third graders.
This year’s children’s program will be “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” a comical operatic version of “Little Red Riding Hood.”
“‘Little Red’ is an important piece for me because it exposes young audiences to classic melodies using a plot children know and with zany antics throughout,” said Koza. “While ‘The Magic Flute’ touched upon aspects of self-advocacy and expression and is important for doing so, I thought it might be important this year to just let our hair down and be silly. Sure, ‘Little Red’ has a moral, but on top of that, it’s goofy and funny and relaxing.”
The program will be offered in November. Schools may arrange a virtual performance through the HOT website, www.heartland operatheatre.com.
The Christmas caroling began last year to bring normalcy to the holiday season that was pandemic safe. Caroling is, by its very nature, a form of social distancing. It was so popular, serving 14 homes, that it’s being offered again this year.
While plans and dates that a quartet of singers can be scheduled ha not yet been finalized, Koza said it will most likely be similar to last year’s caroling. Singers provided both sacred and secular carols as a 10-minute holiday serenade for $75 or a 20-minute one for $100. Keep an eye on HOT social media for details as they’re formalized.
