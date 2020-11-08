If you ever doubt the benevolence of area artists, potters specifically, consider this. In seven years, they helped raise more than $120,000 to feed the hungry through the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
When this year’s event — the eighth one — closes on Thursday, Nov. 29, that amount will could jump another $20,000.
That’s a lot of money to be raised through the hands of area potters. Not only do they create as many as 1,200 clay bowls that are contributed to the cause, but they also donate the clay to make them. For that number of bowls that’s about 1,600 pounds of clay, plus an immeasurable amount of glaze. None of that is cheap and it all comes out of their pockets.
But they aren’t the only ones who push their hands deeply into their business pockets to help Empty Bowls. So do area restaurants that donate gallons of varieties of soup to fill all those bowls.
Here’s how this creative blitz for the hungry works. Potters and, in some cases, their students make soup bowls that people can buy. Local restaurants then donate soups to fill the bowls. You get a full stomach and a handmade bowl, and your money goes to helping fill the stomachs of the hungry served by area feeding programs.
Each year, the bowls are offered in pre-sales that allow people to beat the crowd in selecting a bowl prior to the day when the soup is served up. They pay more for that privilege than those who wait to buy a bowl the day of the serving, but they have a much larger selection of bowls than those who wait to buy.
This year, more than 10 potters and 15 restaurants are participating with a goal of raising at least $20,000 that will be divided among four feeding programs, said Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, which coordinates the effort.
Recipients of the funding, in addition to Watered Gardens, include Forest Park Mission Joplin and We Care of the Four States, all previous recipients, and Hope Kitchen, a Neosho program added to the list this year.
While pre-sales have usually been held at Watered Gardens, this year they were handled by Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop, which stepped forward to help because of the pandemic. Shopping for bowls would have been limited to a small room at Watered Gardens, whereas Joplin Greenhouse had the space for outdoor shopping, allowing for social distancing under the pandemic.
This year, the number of bowls purchased in pre-sales, which ran from September through last weekend, were double the number sold in pre-sales last year, Hurley said. More than 600 bowls were sold in pre-sales this year.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be a good selection of bowls to buy the day the soup is served. About 600 bowls remained after pre-sales, Hurley said. They’ll sell for $20 each. They were $30 in the pre-sales.
Soups will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
While soup has been served on site in previous Empty Bowl events, it will only be available as take-out this year because of the pandemic, Hurley said. As additional COVID-precautions, customers will be urged to wear face masks during the pick-up of soup and there will be a limit of 50 to 60 customers in the building at a time, Hurley said.
As part of an international potters’ campaign to raise money and awareness about hunger, the local Empty Bowls was the brainchild of Heather Grills, owner of the former Phoenix Fired Art clay studio. Under her six years of Empty Bowls leadership about $100,000 was raised with it divided evenly among Crosslines Ministries, Joplin Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels, in addition to Watered Gardens. It also went to the Webb City Farmers Market to support its low-income children’s feeding program.
When Grills moved away from Joplin, the event had a one-year hiatus until Watered Garden took it over last year. Under Watered Gardens, the money has been shifted to faith-based programs.
While the fundraiser couldn’t be completed without the donation of soups by restaurants, there would be nothing at all without the willingness of artists to churn out a thousand-plus bowls and to shoulder the costs of creating them. While they do it because they believe in the cause, it’s also a good promotional tool for them and the art community.
Area potters who contributed to this year’s effort include Linda Ellard Brown of Tootsie Bowl Pottery, Joplin; Mark Strayer of North Star Pottery, Lamar; Jeff Jones and Donna Divine of The Clay Cup – A Pottery Studio, Neosho; Brent Skinner and Joyce Jones Skinner of Skinner Pottery, Diamond; Josh Novak and students of Crower College clay class, Neosho; Suzi Huntington of Joplin; Christina Lorenzen of Made of Clay Studio, Joplin; and Charity Turner Hawkins of Firehouse Pottery, Joplin.
Food will be served up by Redings Mill Bread; The Bruncheonette; Johnny Carino’s; Schlotzsky’s; Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen; Suzanne’s Natural Foods; Festival Mexican Restaurant; Blackthorn Pizza and Pub; Club 609 and Club 1201; Tropicana Bar and Grill; Panera Bread; Granny Shaffer’s; Orient Express; and Kinnaree Thai Cuisine. All of them are Joplin businesses.
