Bill Harris is using art as a tool for overcoming grief while honoring his late wife, an artist who died last summer.
Harris is the propulsion behind the Spring Art Contest and Show, a competition for young artists hosted by Elements Art Gallery and Studio at 2207 W. Seventh St.
The competition for area fifth through 12th graders will include an exhibit of their works from March 18 through April 8. A silent auction of their artwork and announcement of competition awards planned at 6 p.m. April 7. Proceeds from the auction will go to perpetuate the contest.
Entries in a variety of mediums have been submitted by 21 young artists, who will compete for cash prizes of $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third. The prizes will be awarded in the grade-level groups of fifth and sixth grades; seventh, eighth and ninth grades; and 10th, 11th and 12th grades. There will be five area judges for the competition.
While Harris isn’t one of the judges, he’s funding the prizes, considering that the contest is his way of honoring his late wife’s love of art.
Harris proposed the competition to Elements as a way of giving young artists the encouragement his wife, Susan, never got in childhood, he said.
“It’s about encouraging someone and recognizing their talent,” he said.
Susan taught herself to paint, primarily florals, landscapes and abstracts, as a form of therapy when she became a young widow with three children, long before she met Bill. While she also enjoyed gardening and wood carving, her passion was painting. She applied her brush not only to canvases, but also to decorative wood pieces and saws, giving them away to friends, Harris says.
After putting herself through nursing school, Susan decided it really wasn’t the profession for her. She decided to go to trucking school, and that’s where she met Bill in 1998. After a 21-year stint in the U.S. Air Force, he had become a truck driver, and he was looking for a driving partner. The pair teamed up on driving, then in marriage in 2006.
As they neared retirement, Bill began considering what he wanted to do once he quit truck driving. Susan knew she wanted to pursue her art in retirement, so she started stockpiling art supplies.
But before she could realize her retirement dreams, she fell on an icy sidewalk and she never overcame her injuries. Her health declined and she died last July.
As Bill faced the loss, he began contemplating what he should do with Susan’s accumulated art supplies. A chance meeting of Kristen Hawkins, a Carthage artist and co-owner of Elements, helped him decide where the supplies should go.
While grocery shopping shortly after Susan’s death, Harris and Hawkins ran into each other — literally with shopping carts. The two strangers began conversing, and Hawkins invited Harris to the open house of Elements, which she had just opened with Cher Jiang, also a Carthage artist.
Now, he’s a regular at the gallery. Being surrounded by art reminds him of Susan and helps soothe his soul. He helps Hawkins and Jiang with little repairs, such as on computer equipment, and he’s at the ready for any other needs. He gave the gallery untold amounts of Christmas decorations, as well as Susan’s art supplies.
“There was an unbelievable amount of supplies, and I was lucky to find a place like this because they can use them for classes,” Harris said. The gallery offers classes in a range of art mediums, some of them aimed at introducing the cultures of other countries.
Harris proposed the art contest after contemplating it as a way of honoring Susan. Hawkins and Jiang jumped on the idea without hesitation.
“It feels good,” Harris said of seeing the art competition come to fruition. “I have a lot of ideas that never come this far, and this one is coming into existence. Hopefully, it’s something that can be carried on.
“The negative of my wife’s death is turning into something positive.”
Said Hawkins, “I’m so excited about this. I think it will be the highlight of my year here (at the gallery). The kids are so excited when they come in to get their canvases.”
Harris notes that the competition is a form of community involvement, something the gallery is seeking.
An example is its recent outreach to the Joplin Hub of Judevine Center for Autism, offering its clients a class on cooking Chinese dumplings. Jiang is a native of China and is focusing some of her classes on the food and culture of China, as well as its art.
The first class included 14 Judevine clients and was so well received that Hawkins and Jiang intend to offer a monthly class for them. A class in painting is scheduled for March.
The problem is supply and overhead costs. Hawkins says Judevine can only afford to pay about $25 a month for classes, but it costs about $240 per month to provide them, regardless of the number of participants from Judevine.
To cover the costs of keeping the program going, Hawkins started a fundraising campaign on the GoFundMe online platform. The goal is $2,950, but only $50 has been raised to date. People may contribute through a GoFundMe link on the Elements Art Gallery and Studio Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.