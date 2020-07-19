When Michael Gregory retired as general director of Heartland Opera Theatre last month, he left it in an exceptional place. It had just received national recognition for its performance of "La Boheme."
The local opera company won third place among 15 finalists in the opera performance category of The American Prize competition for the 2019-2020 season. The American Prize is a national nonprofit competition that recognizes excellence in classical performing arts — from opera and composing to orchestra and chamber music. It includes competition at the professional, college/university, community, and high school levels.
HOT received the recognition in the professional category for last year’s performance of "La Boheme," the tragic love story of a bohemian poet and a seamstress in 19th century Paris.
“2019’s 'La Boheme' was a game-changer for us,” Gregory says. “The combination of the perfect singer in every role, the inventive set design, staging, conducting, and the chemistry achieved by the entire cast was electrifying. We proved you can tell a familiar story in a way no one has imagined it before.”
Even before The American Prize recognition, the production of "La Boheme" had given HOT some attention. When the company announced auditions for its new season, it attracted nearly 180 people. Gregory attributes that to the stellar performance of "La Boheme."
“Suddenly, Joplin was the place to go sing,” he says. “I couldn’t be any more proud of that.”
Such recognition is due in part to Gregory connecting HOT to the national scene by joining Opera America, a national service organization for opera companies large and small. It allows comprehensive networking, including connecting HOT with potential performers for its productions. While the company relies primarily on regional singers and orchestras, it occasionally brings in a performer from across the nation.
Aside from The American Prize recognition, Gregory considers getting HOT to that national scene to be his greatest accomplishment as general director. He assumed that position two years ago after serving on the HOT board for five years and holding a position as treasurer. He points out that while he handled artistic direction and development responsibilities as the general director, the company is a committee-based model, rather than one governed by a single director.
Gregory had been involved in music as a church singer for 50 years, serving 11 years as music director at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church after retiring as a public school teacher. Through those years, he had been an opera enthusiast, but he had never performed opera until a couple of years ago. His debut performance was as King Kaspar in the HOT production of "Amahl and the Night Visitors." Since then, he has performed small roles in "La Boheme" and "Gianni Schicchi." He anticipates that he may occasionally perform with HOT after retiring as its director.
HOT has been offering opera in the Joplin area for 21 seasons. Generally, its seasons have included two performances, a small one and a larger one. Because it does not have a theater of its own, it has performed in a variety of venues, including auditoriums, restaurants, coffee shops, and churches. In 2018, the company began annual outreach into Carthage and Neosho venues, helping grow its base of patrons.
While the early days of the company drew predictable types of opera patrons, Gregory says that has been changing, in part because it has been presenting less traditional works that appeal to a more diverse audience.
“Many people don’t think they like opera until they finally see a live performance and realize how much it’s like a Broadway musical or a really great movie that leaves you crying when it’s over,” he says.
The company starts building opera followers at a young age through school outreach presentations. It offered a free student matinee performance for third-, fourth- and fifth graders a couple of years ago, and last fall it took a performance of "Bon Appetit," an opera centering on culinary master Julia Child, to McAuley Catholic High School, Webb City and Seneca high schools, and the culinary arts program of Joplin High School. Gregory estimates that those performances reached nearly 800 students.
Its performances came to an abrupt, though temporary, halt with the coronavirus pandemic.
It had just completed a double-bill of "Suor Angelica" and "Gianna Schicchi" in early March at Joplin Memorial Hall as the pandemic clamped down on America, ending the seasons for opera companies nationwide. It wouldn’t have been advisable for them to continue their seasons, considering that singing expels particles containing the coronavirus farther than talking does, and most operas are performed with actors singing directly into one another’s faces.
“I’m not positive, but I think our (March) performances may have been some of the last live opera performed in front of an audience in the country,” says Gregory.
The company had one performance, "Speed Dating Tonight," remaining in its current season, but it made arrangements with the opera’s composer to hold onto the rights for a later performance, says Gregory.
Now, the HOT board is concentrating on how to weather the next season, should the virus still have its grip on the nation. Gregory promises it will not be the end of HOT.
“I’m not worried about the survival of opera as an art form,” says Gregory. “One of my friends likes to say, ‘Opera has been dying for 500 years,’ so there’s little chance it won’t survive the coronavirus.”
