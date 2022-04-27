BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It appears that Bentonville is becoming the main stage for music festivals in this region, thanks largely to The Momentary, the community’s contemporary visual and performing arts venue that is a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Two multiday festivals are set for May and September in Bentonville with The Momentary hosting one and playing a part in the other. The arts venue is also presenting concerts featuring such name performers as Old Crow Medicine Show, Kraftwerk, Big Boi, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. All of these will place music alongside other art forms to offer an all-encompassing performing and visual arts experience.
“We’re thrilled to bring more music experiences to Bentonville and look forward to continuing to reconnect audiences to live performances, a vital part of our culture,” said Argeo Ascani, programmer of music and festivals at the Momentary. “From internationally and nationally acclaimed artists to homegrown musicians, music is back and here to stay at the Momentary.”
Last week, I began noticing the first announcements of the FORMAT (Music+Art+Technology) Festival, presented by C3, the promoter of one of the country’s largest festivals, Lollapalooza. The festival is set for Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at Sugar Creek Airstrip, northeast of downtown of Bentonville.
The festival will feature a lineup of more than 50 artists with headliners that include Rufus Du Sol, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Flaming Lips and Herbie Hancock. Art will be integrated with the festival, and it will feature the works of such notables as Nick Cave and Doug Aiken, Mexican artist Pia Camil and Italian artist Marinella Senatore.
The festival is partnering with The Momentary and Crystal Bridges to offer off-site workshops, talks, curatorial tours and more.
General admission tickets for the festival are $300 for the three days and may be purchased online at format-festival.com.
Prior to the FORMAT Festival, The Momentary will present its own FreshGrass, a two-day festival of bluegrass and progressive roots music on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, on its outdoor green, which has a capacity of 4,000 people. The Momentary is located at 507 SE E St., in the heart of Bentonville.
Emmylou Harris, performing with the Red Dirt Boys, will be the star headliner for FreshGrass, now in its second year. In a career that has spanned more than 40 years, Harris has earned 13 Grammy awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and she has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She will perform on the opening day of the festival, which begins at 6 p.m. The second day of performances begins at noon.
The FreshGrass lineup will feature more than 20 bands, including indie-roots group Dispatch, lauded singer and songwriter Amos Lee, Grammy-nominated Best New Artist Margo Price, and Grammy award-winning mandolin player Sam Bush.
The festival programming also includes FreshScores, in which artists create scores for silent films; a performance by the Black Legacy Project, a musical celebration of Black history; and a performance of latest music from The House of Songs, a nonprofit conduit for collaborations of songwriters from around the world.
Throughout the grounds there will be pop-up performances and local food, spirits and retail vendors. Festivalgoers can spread out blankets on the Momentary Green or throw out a lawn chair in the Arvest Bank Courtyard to enjoy the entertainment.
Tickets for FreshGrass are anticipated to go fast, so reserving them now is recommended.
Two-day tickets for the festival are $135 for adults, $40 for children ages 7 to 16, and free for youngsters up to age 6. Tickets for Friday only are $75 for adults, $22 for ages 7 to 16, and free for children age six and younger. For Saturday only, they are $90 for adults, $22 for those ages 7 to 16, and free for children age 6 and under.
While FreshGrass is the centerpiece of The Momentary’s music offerings this year, the venue is also presenting concerts featuring nationally and internationally recognized musicians.
The lineup of concerts for the season starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, with performances by two-time Grammy award-winning group Old Crow Medicine Show and rising country star Brittney Spencer. Tickets are $42 for general admission and $20 for students.
Taking the stage at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26, will be German electro pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Kraftwerk, which will present a multisensory performance of soundscapes. Tickets are $72 for general admission and $20 for students.
Bringing hip-hop and rap star power at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, will be super duo Run the Jewels and Grammy award-winning artist Big Boi. Tickets are $98 for general admission.
Rounding out the concert season will be the most recognizable names in country music, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. They will perform on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets have not yet gone on sale.
More information on FreshGrass and tickets for the festival, as well as for the season’s concerts are available online at theMomentary.org. The festival and all the concerts will be held rain or shine.
