When Wally Bloss and his wife, Leecia, were considering places to live in their retirement years, they knew it had to be a place with a strong presence in the arts, including the offering of a community chorus.
A former arts administrator in St. Joseph and then in Utah at the time he was retiring, Bloss and his wife had participated in church and community choirs wherever they lived. So, when they decided to retire in Joplin in 2013, they connected with the Missouri Southern State University Choral Society — a chorus for singers from throughout the community.
With Bloss singing bass and baritone and his wife tenor, the couple found an opportunity to not only continue their lifelong singing but also to bond with others who thrive on singing — some of them church singers, some of them retired music teachers, some of them simply among those who let their voices rip while in the bathtub.
“As a retired couple, we find that choral groups provide an outlet for those who like to sing and provide a group effort that does not require a significant financial expense,” said Bloss, who now handles public relations and social media for the choral society.
He points to other benefits of participation that were found by a recent study by Chorus America, an organization of choral music colleagues who promote, train and provide other support to choral groups nationwide.
The study concluded that participation in choruses of any type fosters greater civic involvement, self-discipline and teamwork. It also promotes a feeling of greater interpersonal connections, Bloss noted.
“Our group has that feel to it,” Bloss says of the MSSU Choral Society. “Many of the members come every semester and have been in the group for many years.”
When Bloss refers to semesters of the choral society, it’s because this is a community chorus, but through association with MSSU, it works seasonally on the same semesters as the university — spring, summer and fall. As a continuing education offering of the university, people can join whenever there is a change in semesters. At the end of each seasonal session, the group presents a community concert.
The group is currently preparing for its summer concert, set for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at First Community Church, 15th Street and Murphy Boulevard. It’s free to the public. Those attending can anticipate a serving of primarily patriotic songs, said Melissa Belk, who conducts the group.
This summer session has attracted about 35 singers, but the number tends to fluctuate from semester to semester, Belk says. In the fall, the number can swell to 60, but it drops in number in the summer while people are vacationing. On average, though, there are 45 to 50 singers, traveling from such places as Lamar or Mount Vernon for the weekly rehearsals.
Belk took up the conductor’s role of the group after retiring as a choral music teacher, including teaching 24 years at College Heights Christian School. She took the reins from Dr. Susan Smith, MSSU professor of voice, who had served since 2018 when the group’s founder, Dr. Al Carnine, retired after 40 years as conductor.
Carnine, a longtime MSSU music professor and a well-known minister of music for dozens of area churches, established the choral society in the spring of 1980. At that time, there was no areawide community chorus. Residents expressed a yearning for one, so Carnine did something about it. Now, it’s the longest continually operating community chorus in the Joplin metro area.
Initially, there were 27 charter singers, but it swelled to 80 at one point. Through the years, the average number has been around 50, as it is now.
The coming concert is the group’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of practices and performances last year. One of the singers told me that, being away from group singing, some chorus members’ vocal cords got little exercise unless they sang around the house. And Belk said when they returned to practices in the spring, they had to slowly warm back into singing as a group.
“It is wonderful to be back together, both for the fellowship and the music,” she said. “I think all of our voices were a little rusty, but I make sure to do warm-ups at the start of every rehearsal and encourage everyone to bring water and take it easy on their voices as they work back into singing.
“They are a hard-working group, and I am happy with how far we have come in just a few weeks after over a year without a rehearsal.”
People who are interested in joining the group may watch for fall announcements of a new session through its Facebook page, MSSU Choral Society, or through news releases here in The Globe. The fee for joining is $30 per semester.
