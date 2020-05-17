Veronica Pickett had her final year of study at Missouri Southern plotted out.
Pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art degree, she had plans for a study abroad trip to Jamaica. Then, she would dive into her required senior capstone project entailing academic research, a written thesis, and development of an exhibit of work beyond that completed in routine course work.
The COVID-19 pandemic turned those plans topsy turvy. It disrupted the final semester of work for all 15 senior art students, whether completing BFA in Studio Art or Graphic Design degrees or Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts degrees.
“When the news came in regarding the cancellation of my study abroad trip to Kingston, Jamaica, it was a shock, but nothing like the closing of campus,” said Pickett, of Joplin. “It was a little heartbreaking honestly.”
Pickett and her fellow art students continued their academic work at home while awaiting word on how the exhibit portion of their senior capstone projects would be handled.
These exhibits are part of degree requirements, and they’ve always been displayed in Spiva Art Gallery on the university campus. The gallery allows the students to display their skills in compiling a cohesive exhibit, framing and hanging it, and compiling its display graphics, all of that graded by members of the art faculty.
But the university campus, including the gallery, was in shut-down until May 11, after final exams, meaning senior art exhibits couldn’t be held on campus in time for students to receive their grades and graduate.
Says Frank Pishkur, art department chair, “It was incredibly disappointing for the art department to have to cancel all of this spring’s senior capstone projects that were scheduled be held in the MSSU Spiva Gallery. The students put in a ton of work on those projects, many for several semesters’ worth of efforts and, for our BFA degree students, that included long meetings with their faculty BFA committee members and writing a capstone thesis.”
Ultimately, the faculty decided to take the senior exhibits online.
“It is not ideal at all,” says Pishkur, “especially as we have a couple of students whose work is meant to be interactive, so we will definitely be missing out on that part of the experience for the viewer.”
Still, he says, it allows graduating art students to share the culmination of their studies, particularly the work they invested in capstone projects.
The 2020 Virtual Senior Art Exhibitions at www.seniorartexhibitions.mssu.edu provides individual student pages that include a gallery of artwork, an artist statement and a bio. It also allows video uploads of interactive artwork, so viewers can see how the work would be encountered if it were viewed in person.
Pickett admits it was a challenge to re-work an exhibit from a gallery setting to a virtual one, particularly on short notice, while also concentrating on her other degree requirements. Obviously, she rose to the occasion. She was named the Outstanding Graduate in Studio Art. This summer, she will begin work on a master’s degree in art therapy counseling at Emporia (Kan.) State University.
Pickett’s capstone exhibit, Illuminate, is a series of nature-focused oil paintings that use unique sources of lighting to capture a sense of mystery. Lanterns in three of them represent one’s inner light.
“This idea revolves around following the light, through the difficult and even scary times,” says Pickett. “This series of work relates to keeping the fire inside oneself alive as a source of light and direction, as well as viewing others’ lights as a source to bounce off of in the darkness.”
Did the sudden turn of direction — moving from a gallery exhibit to a virtual one only a month before graduation — teach her how to overcome unexpected obstacles as an artist?
“Putting your work out there is a big deal no matter if it’s on social media or in a gallery setting,” she answers. “This crisis has still pushed me to keep creating and keep doing what I am passionate about whether people see it or not … My goal is for people to see my work, but I am not in control when certain obstacles arise.”
Says Pishkur, “I think this whole past month has probably been an exercise in overcoming unexpected obstacles. The (graphic) design students and most of the studio (art students) already have a publicly available web or social media presence. But, yes, this semester should really cement why such things are important for our students.”
Hats off to those graduating art students who displayed resilience under the stress of a pandemic and campus closure. You can give them a virtual pat on the back by visiting their online exhibits.
Meanwhile, stay safe, folks. And wash your hands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.