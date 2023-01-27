During a recent visit to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas, a museum docent called me out for taking a photograph of the artwork.
It can discolor or otherwise damage the work, he explained.
I nodded in agreement but noted that it generally applied only to the use of camera flashes, which I wasn’t using. A bit sternly, he noted that even the dim focus light on my camera can damage the artwork.
I’d never heard that a focus light can damage art, but I took a different approach in addressing the docent. I explained that I’d taken photos at nearly every feature exhibit since the opening of Crystal Bridges and no docent had ever commented about my focus light. I asked if the photography rules at Crystal Bridges had changed.
The docent summoned a supervisor and, in short order, we agreed that we were both on the same page about photographs in a museum. No, the rules had not changed at Crystal Bridges, he said, as he waved me on to take photographs.
I can’t fault the docent for questioning my actions. Part of his job is ensuring proper museum etiquette. Not everyone understands how easily artwork can be damaged, whether by using flash photography, touching it or horsing around.
It’s about being respectful of museums’ role as the stewards of artwork. They have the responsibility of balancing protection of the work with public access to it. Visitors share the responsibility by acting respectfully and remembering codes of behavior. Enjoy the artwork and gallery experience, but remember that each art piece is irreplaceable, regardless of its value.
“Education is key for all our guests,” says Shaun Conroy, exhibits coordinator for Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts. “We want everyone to feel welcome, we just ask that they respect the space and the artwork.”
The most glaring disregard of etiquette is using a flash while photographing the artwork. But museums must also be vigilant about touching of work.
In today’s camera-ready world, museums are increasingly having to educate people about the impact of photography. They want visitors to share their gallery experiences through photos; the perpetuation of art is about sharing it.
But they’re concerned that flash photography can harm the materials in artwork. They must also keep an eye out for selfie-shooters, who may be so distracted by capturing a photograph of themselves with artwork that they don’t notice that they’re running into a separate piece of artwork.
The rub with flashes is that they emit ultraviolet light that can breakdown materials and pigments in artwork. Some pigments are sensitive to light, which can speed up chemical reactions that break them down, says Conroy, citing Science Focus online magazine.
For the most part, researchers have discounted this as a throwback to the days when flashbulbs were used, according to my research.
Still, there is more to it than worries about damage from flashes.
“Most phones take great photos without a flash, so that is less of a concern these days,” Conroy said. “Copyright is becoming a real issue currently.”
The worry is that people will post photos of a piece of artwork online, claiming the work to be their own, or they may copy it as artists themselves. Both are copyright infringements, and some exhibiting artists prohibit photographs of their work for that reason, Conroy said.
Another cringeworthy breach of etiquette is touching of artwork.
“There is one cardinal rule for gallerygoers: Don’t touch the art,” Conroy said. “Depending on the art piece it can tarnish it, change it in some way or break it even. Our hands contain oils that can react to and damage the art.”
Conroy says sculptures seem to be the most irresistible to visitors’ touch.
“We get it, a good work of art can call to you, even beckon,” he said. “Most of us are tactile, and we want to touch objects. … It is hard for people to resist, but we ask that they resist the temptation.”
That goes with touching glass that is part of the museum itself. Spiva has a considerable amount of glass in its new gallery space at the Cornell Complex, and handprints are quite noticeable on it.
“The light is so beautiful in the building, bouncing off the walls and streaming through the windows. It is hard to resist,” Conroy said. “We encourage parents and guardians to educate their children that touching glass and walls makes the appearance of the galleries, and building in general, look dirty.
“Children also have a habit of touching walls when they round a corner. In the galleries this means they are too close to the walls in the first place. Guests should be an arm’s length from the walls and artwork the entire time they are in the gallery. If guests are that close to the walls, they may round a corner and run into a pedestal that contains artwork.”
One of the glories of an art museum is its ability to spark inquisitiveness. But we must exercise proper etiquette out of respect for the creativity and workmanship that goes into the artwork.
“The stewardship of objects that do not belong to us is of paramount importance,” Conroy said. “The artist puts great trust in us as an organization to protect their precious objects. We want to return all items in the same condition in which we received it.”
