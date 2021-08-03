There are naysayers everywhere and Joplin seems to have its share of them.
They have been there to grumble at virtually every stage of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, now under construction at Seventh and Joplin streets.
The general complainers have questioned the need for such a complex while the nitpickers have complained about the location, parking space and the size of the complex’s performance hall. I’ve read all their fault-findings on social media, and I’ve heard them all while cornered in the grocery store.
I was surprised at how quiet the social media carping was when Connect2Culture, the project leader, held a Topping Out Ceremony earlier this week at the construction site. It was the placing of the final structural beam on the three-story building, signaling that after five months of foundation and structural work, the walls will begin going up and the work will begin inside.
I consider that anyone with objections to this complex has short-sighted thinking, refusing to consider the big picture of what the Cornell Complex can do for our community.
It will attract new audiences to Joplin, spurring cultural tourism. It will generate sales tax revenue not only from events at the complex, but also from related spending at restaurants, coffee shops and bars, retail stores, and hotels. It will provide an upscale venue for banquets, seminars and meetings, fundraisers, weddings, and other celebrations, and it will be a venue option for Midwest Regional Ballet, Heartland Opera Co., or Pro Musica, our local chamber music provider. They have been using venues wherever they can arrange them at little or no cost; for Midwest Regional Ballet, it has been an out-of-town venue.
The complex will include a new home for Spiva Center for the Arts, allowing it to expand its gallery space and add exhibit space for its permanent art collection. The collection has been in storage throughout Spiva’s existence of more than 70 years.
That means we’ll not only get to see more art, but it can be of a caliber like we’ve rarely seen here. Imagine being able to view a Smithsonian exhibition because the Cornell Complex will enable Spiva to meet standards of the American Alliance of Museums.
Spiva has been limited in the exhibits it can offer because its current building at Third and Wall streets can’t accommodate the environmental controls necessary to meet national standards. Without the partnerships forged through development of the Cornell Complex, Spiva couldn’t have afforded the upgrades.
But what about the small size of the complex’s Beshore Performance Hall? By far, that’s the biggest complaint I’ve heard from the naysayers. No, a 470-seat performance hall can’t accommodate large audiences for performances of national touring groups. But it provides versatility because it can accommodate productions and concerts that draw smaller audiences while the outdoor Leggett and Platt Green will have an amphitheater that can accommodate 2,000 people. That will allow not only performances, but also festivals and other large-scale events.
There’s little need for performance areas any larger than what the Cornell Complex will provide. It would be a duplication of efforts, considering that we have the 2,200-seat Taylor Performing Arts Center at our university and the 1,200-seat performing arts center at Joplin High School. Then there’s the 2,750-seat capacity at Joplin Memorial Hall, which is pending revitalization. The Cornell Complex is being constructed immediately north of Memorial Hall, but it is independent of the hall.
My research has shown that these are the average sizes for recital or ensemble rooms or concert halls in medium-sized cities, like Joplin. We simply aren’t a large enough city to afford an arena like those offered in places like Kansas City, Springfield or Tulsa, Okla.
As for the grousing about lack of parking around the complex, I’m losing my patience.
The center is being constructed in the former parking lot of Memorial Hall with the lot donated by the city. That will mean the loss of 228 former parking spaces. But a parking study for the complex showed that there are 1,625 parking spots within a two-block radius of the center. That includes two city parking lots across Seventh Street from the complex, along with nearby school and business parking lots, and a lot that will become available with completion of construction of a new Jasper County court building.
People walk much farther than that when they attend events in large cities. Enough said.
But what about people with mobility issues who can’t walk two blocks, a friend asked me. I asked him how he deals with his personal limitations when he attends events elsewhere. He said he’s dropped off at the venue and his driver parks elsewhere. Then, he can do that at the Cornell Complex, I reminded him. There will be plenty of designated handicapped parking places close to the complex.
At least there have been no complaints about funding of the Cornell Complex. That’s because there’s no tax money involved. The project of more than $17 million is being funded entirely with private donations.
I will continue to fight against the naysayers because I know what the Cornell Complex can do for the arts, the downtown district, our economy, and our community in general. It will be a real shot in the arm in giving us a more urban atmosphere. It may take time, but it will happen.
