NEOSHO, Mo. — While some arts organizations were huddled, plotting their strategies for staying connected to their audiences during the pandemic, the Neosho Arts Council was hopping to.
It held a Spring Art Challenge, a series of seven weekly contests in all types of arts disciplines. It held virtual summer art camps for kids. It began seeking artists to exhibit work for the 2021 and 2022 years in its Big Spring Gallery, which re-opened after a short, virus-imposed hiatus. It also issued calls for entries for its annual Art Squared exhibit for children and teens and for its annual Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition, both of which will be virtual this year.
Now, it has issued a call for designs for two outdoor murals at one of its parks. The deadline for submitting design proposals is Aug. 20.
For a town of Neosho’s size, there’s no shortage of public murals. But most are historic in nature. This will bring something new to the community’s cache of public art. And, the NAC is always looking for new ways to promote local art, said its president, Sarah Serio.
The murals are targeted for two buildings — a concession stand and a public restroom — in Scenic Park in the historic “Old Town” area of northern Neosho. The park includes a ball field that was upgraded in 2016 and new playground equipment that was placed the following year.
While no specific type of mural design is being sought for the buildings, they must be family friendly and they must cover at least one full wall of each building, though they may cover additional walls, if desired by the muralist.
As a member of a Joplin mural painting team, I know one of the most important parts of site selection for a mural is the type of surface to be painted. A flat surface is a dream. A brick surface with recessed grout lines is an ordeal.
The good news for these buildings is that they’re concrete cinder block with semi-smooth stucco applied over the blocks on one building, the larger one that houses the concession stand.
The concession building is 8½ - by 17-foot on two sides and 8½ - by 8-foot on the end sides. Two shuttered wooden windows take up a portion of one of the longer sides, but the other is completely unobstructed, just a wall that is free for painting.
The smaller building is 7- by 20-foot on its longest walls and 7- by 10-foot on its shorter ones. As a public restroom, it has two doors on one of its longer walls, but like the concession building it has one wall that is completely free of interferences.
Design proposals for the project must include two photographs of prior mural work; one or more color sketches of the proposed design; a list of project materials; a detailed bid that includes artist compensation; and a project timeline.
While those submitting proposals do not have to be Neosho residents, they must be working artists within the Neosho-Joplin vicinity.
Proposals may be submitted by email to neoshoartscouncil@gmail.com with Scenic Park Mural Proposal listed in the subject line.
There is no target date for the mural paintings to begin, Serio said.
These murals will add to several already in the community, the most notable ones in the downtown district and commemorating local history.
A five-panel mural tracing Newton County history is a centerpiece in the Newton County Courthouse, and Centennial Mural, another historic piece, is a three-panel work hanging in the Neosho-Newton County Library. A third historic mural is a tile piece created on the exterior of Mills Park Centre Building, across from Big Spring Park, the gateway to the downtown district.
These murals were planned for restoration, but that project was put on hold because of the pandemic, said Serio. The Kansas City restoration specialists contracted to do the work would have had to stay in Neosho for the duration of the project and NAC deemed that imprudent under the pandemic, she said.
“Sadly, like so many of our spring and summer plans for NAC, we just had to put a hold on restoration work,” said Serio. “But it is very much still in the works.”
These murals — the current ones and those planned for Scenic Park — can be a real shot in the arm for community beautification and civic pride and they’re drivers for tourism, which contributes to the economy. For any community, it begets more public art and the circle of community benefits continues.
The NAC is to be commended for its vision of creating these Scenic Park murals, especially during a pandemic when we need something positive to hang onto. It could have put the project on hold, but it realized that art goes on, even under a pandemic.
A new virtual exhibition featuring reduction block printmaking by Sarah Serio — "The Game In Three Parts: Human Trafficking in America," is now open. The exhibition features work on three separate aspects of human trafficking. Serio will also hold an artist talk August 25 via zoom.
Both the exhibition and artist talk are free to all. Full information can be found online at sarahserio.weebly.com.
