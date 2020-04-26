Who would have thought that in two quick months our lone lifelines to experiencing art would be social media and online video platforms?
Of course, you’ve read plenty about that in this column as I’ve attempted to track the world of art in the age of corona. Like it or not, virtual art is our only option as we’ve settled into life in Coronaland.
Our local arts groups should be commended for stepping to the plate and devising ways to keep us virtually connected to arts and entertainment. They’ve done well in reminding us that art is meant to be shared, even during a virus-imposed hiatus from routine life.
The Neosho Arts Council is among the groups that have worked to keep us connected. Since its spring concert series was postponed and its gallery space at the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce office temporarily closed, it decided to offer some online challenges for creative diversion during our social isolation.
It developed a series of seven weekly challenges in a variety of art disciplines, everything from comic book design to short story and one-act play writing to the culinary arts.
Not only are the challenges designed for any level of creative ability and for kids as well as adults, it promotes social distancing by requiring them to be completed in the home and submitted electronically. There is no need for elaborate costuming, set-ups or special effects that would require trips to stores. Keeping it simple is part of the challenge.
"We wanted to give a variety of challenges that would interest people, but also ones they were likely to have the supplies to complete," said NAC president Sarah Serio. "Each challenge is designed to be completed in or around your home."
The challenges rotate weekly and include sidewalk chalk art, photography, comic book covers, authors and playwrights, choreography, costume design and construction, and culinary arts.
Deadlines for submissions are the Friday of the respective challenge with this Friday being the deadline for the first challenge. Cash awards will be given in age groups of children ages 6 to 12 with $10 awards; teens ages 13 to 17 with $25 awards; and adults age 18 and older with $50 awards. There are no entry fees, and people may enter as many of the challenges as desired.
Entries are to be submitted through the NAC website, www.neoshoarts.net.
In addition to offering the Spring Art Challenge, NAC is using its Facebook page for artist spotlights, giving its member artists some exposure while galleries are temporarily closed and other arts activities are on hold.
It’s also spotlighting artists, authors and creators of pop culture who have been featured in its annual ArtCon pop culture convention, a fundraiser it held in February.
"Right now, comic book shops are closed, comics are not being distributed nationally, and these artists, authors, and creators are all losing work and trying to refocus," said Serio. "These creators who've attended ArtCon are local or regional creators, so it's only logical to spotlight them as well because they are the backbone of our annual fundraiser."
The arts council anticipates additional events to be moved to virtual platforms, at least until the pandemic loosens its grip on us.
These virtual arts offerings will never replace our desire for the collective experience of art in the real world. But for now, they’re all we have. They serve as a reminder that we should never take art for granted.
Stay safe, folks. And keep washing your hands.
Here’s the run down for each week:
· Week 1, deadline May 1 — Sidewalk chalk art.
· Week 2, deadline May 8 — Photography. This is aimed at attracting photographs that break the mold or reflect inspired moments in the home, the yard or the immediate neighborhood.
· Week 3, deadline May 15 — Comic book covers. Participants are to create a unique comic book cover that features a favorite character or one that is personally developed.
· Week 4, deadline May 22 — Authors and playwrights. Writers are challenged to write a short story or develop the script for a one-act play.
· Week 5, deadline May 29 — Dance choreography. Dancers are challenged to submit a video of a solo dance.
· Week 6, deadline June 5 — Costume design and construction. Using only items that are on hand, entrants are to create a costume inspired by a play, movie, television show, or comic strip or book.
· Week 7, deadline June 12 — Culinary arts. Participants should photograph or video tape their most creative plating, cake designs or baking works of art.
