NEOSHO, Mo. — Some of Neosho’s history has returned home after a bit of restoration.
The city’s 83-year-old public art piece, “Centennial Mural,” depicting Newton County history, was recently returned to its location in the Neosho Newton County Library after undergoing $15,000 worth of restoration in Kansas City.
It is among three murals that are up for restoration through the auspices of the Neosho Arts Council. The other two are the “Rocketdyne Mural” at Crowder College, and “Neosho Mural,” a tile piece on the exterior wall of the Mills Park Centre, across from Big Spring Park at the entrance to downtown. The “Centennial Mural” is the oldest of the three, having been created in 1939.
The 7-by-30-foot mural was removed in October and transported to Kansas City, where restoration specialists handled its repair, cleaning and sealing. The completion of its restoration and its reinstallation in the library was recently celebrated with a public reception.
The restoration included hand cleaning of the mural’s surface, which had darkened and yellowed after 83 years of being exposed to cigarette smoke and airborne grime. The cleaning allowed the painting’s colors to be restored to their original vibrancy.
Fortunately, the restoration specialists were able to reattach a 14-inch square that had been removed from the painting’s canvas. The piece had been cut-out to allow installation of an air vent in Municipal Auditorium, where the mural had hung for 68 years before being removed in 2007 and moved to the library in 2008.
“We were fortunate that the cut-out section of the mural was saved,” said Sarah Serio, president of NAC. “This means viewers will now be able to see the mural as it was intended by the artist for the first time in decades.”
Also repaired were structural areas of the mural that had begun to bow after holding its weight for eight decades. The wood of the stretcher bars around which the painting’s canvas was wrapped were repaired and metal braces were added to ensure structural stability.
The final step in the restoration was application of a coating ultraviolet light sealant to protect the mural from light damage and to prevent fading.
The mural, commissioned to commemorate Newton County’s centennial, depicts 100 years of the county’s history and growth. It includes images of the county’s first settlers and natives of the Osage Indian tribe, scenes from the Civil War, and notable figures and regional industries.
The mural was initially commissioned through the renowned artist and Neosho native son Thomas Hart Benton. He turned down the job and recommended one of his Kansas City Art Institute students, Duard Marshall, who went on to gain considerable recognition as an artist.
Next in line for restoration will be the “Rocketdyne Mural,” originally installed in the city’s former Rocketdyne plant, The business operated in the late 1950s and 1960s, producing rocket and missile engines for America’s early space exploration.
The mural of roughly 9-by-44 feet depicts an Apollo-era space capsule, a satellite, planets, stars and the artist’s interpretation of future space stations. It was created in 1963 by Lawrence Sanchez Jr., who worked as a technical artist for Rocketdyne. It hung in the plant’s cafeteria until 2013, when it was moved to Crowder College, where it’s displayed on a wall in the science wing of Davidson Hall.
Plans for its restoration include cleaning and leveling of panels, replacement of lost paint, and application of UV sealant.
Two years after completing that mural, Sanchez created the “Neosho Mural,” the final piece of public art up for restoration.
At the same size as the “Rocketdyne Mural,” the tile mural traces the first 125 years of Neosho history. it includes images of early pioneers, as well as local businesses, the Neosho National Fish Hatchery, Rocketdyne, and Crowder College.
Plans for its restoration include reproduction of missing tiles; removal of crumbing, loose grout; cleaning; and sealing of grout and application of wax on the tiles.
The NAC has been conducting a fund drive to pay the costs of revitalizing the murals. The goal is $40,000 with about 80% of the goal, or more than $31,440, raised to date. The money is being raised through individual and corporate donations and fundraisers.
Donations toward the restorations may be made online through the NAC website, neoshoarts.net, or by mailing checks to Neosho Arts Council, Mural Restoration Project, P.O. Box 605, Neosho, MO 64850.
