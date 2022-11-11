NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho potter and sculptor Jeff Jones scored a rather privileged commission through the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.
A pair of clay sculptures he was commissioned to create were unveiled this week at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, which partners with the tribe to offer programming to revitalize its language and culture.
The sculptures memorialize the moment the partnership was forged.
It was in 1972 when Forest Olds, chief of the Miami Tribe at that time, made an unexpected visit to Miami University.
Though Olds’ reason for making the visit wasn’t documented, it can be assumed that it was out of curiosity. The university shared his tribe’s name and it’s located in the original homelands of the Miami people before their forced removal to what is now Northeast Oklahoma.
During his visit, Chief Olds met with the president of the university, Dr. Phillip Shriver, forging a partnership between the tribe and the university that endures 50 years later.
To recognize the importance of that partnership, Jones was commissioned to create sculptures of Chief Olds and President Shiver at their fortuitous meeting.
Jones landed the commission through an art-related relationship he shares with Julie Olds, cultural resource officer for the tribe, based in Miami, Oklahoma. The pair have known one another for decades, sharing in clay-related projects, which gave Olds insight into Jones’ sculptural skills, particularly in portraiture, he said. Olds did not return emailed questions about the project, although she confirmed that the sculpture was unveiled on Nov. 9 at the university.
Creating the sculptures was no easy task, considering that Jones had few reference materials that would aid him in re-creating Olds and Shriver sculpturally. He had only candid photos of the pair, none of them with frontal views.
“They weren’t the typical references I would use for a portrait, so I had to intuit some things, like body size,” he said. “When I’m working with someone who’s alive, I can take photographs and measurements to work from.”
He used the candid photographs of the pair to capture their personalities, and he attempted to make them appear timeless because the photos he used for references were from various time periods.
Because the sculptures were to be 34 inches tall, he had to choose a clay that would support work of that size without cracking. Luckily, he could meet that need with clay from the Ohio River Valley, the specific type requested by the tribe, he said.
He began the project by creating sketches and then maquettes, or rough draft models, of the sculptures. Such maquettes can help in defining the proportions and contours of a sculpture, particularly when it has a limited surface area.
After creating the final sculptures in clay, he had to cut them in two to fit in his kiln. After firing, he reattached them and applied a painted patina, created with brown colors over a blue undercoat.
The display case for the sculptures was created by Neosho woodworker Jody Gamble, a Miami Tribe member who apprenticed under a tribal elder. He is a carpenter and cabinet maker by profession.
The display case includes a 32-inch walnut pedestal, and it allows the sculptures to be viewed from three angles. It’s inlaid with images of the traditional Miami Tribe art form of ribbon work. The ribbon design he inlaid was developed by the tribe and university in 2017 to increase awareness of their longstanding partnership.
The unveiling of the sculpture was part of Celebrating Miami: Tribe and University Week that was celebrated Nov. 6-13 at the university.
The celebration included a series of activities commemorating the tribe and university partnership and the programs that have developed from it. That includes a heritage program in which students who are members of the Miami Tribe are offered tuition waivers and opportunities to learn about their native heritage, culture and language while earning a degree, according to the university website.
While this was an honored commission, Jones is no novice to unique commissions. In 1999, he was commissioned to create a 35-foot Styrofoam and fiberglass sculpture of Santa Claus for a department store in Augsburg, Germany. From 1997 to 1999, he created numerous large-scale sand sculptures for Team Sandtastic, a Sarasota, Florida, enterprise that provides professional sand sculptures for shopping malls, theme parks, festivals and events, including a National Geographic event.
Prior to that, Jones was a staff sculptor for McFarlane Toys, where he created action figures for movies, television, gaming, music and sports properties, including the movies “The Terminator” and “The Matrix.” Later, he sculpted for other toy companies, producing toys and collectible figures representing such movies as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Battlestar Galactica” and “Resident Evil.” He was also a production potter at Silver Dollar City near Branson.
Jones returned to his native Neosho several years ago to become a studio artist, working primarily in clay, though he is also an award-winning painter. Now, he operates his studio out of The Clay Cup — A Coffee Pottery at 114 N. Wood St., and he also owns the Northwood Arts and Event Center, across Wood Street from The Clay Cup. This summer, he presented an exhibit of his sculpture work at Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.
