Once again, I’m a day late and a dollar short.
After going into semi-retirement, my best professional years behind me, Missouri Southern is offering a new certification program that I could really bite into. If I were 20 or 30 years younger, I would have been the first to enroll in the program.
The new Arts Administration and Leadership Certification would have saved me a lot of time in learning nonprofit administrative skills in grant writing, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing or event planning. I could have landed an administrative position that allowed me to tap all those skill sets, rather than being relegated to a position that focused on only a couple of them.
It’s a bit late for me. But for those desiring an arts administration career path, this certification saves years of on-the-job skills development, allowing them to hit the floor running with a broad knowledge of arts administration.
That will be a real boon for arts organizations. It won’t take long before we see area arts and cultural nonprofits, even artists’ collectives, working much more effectively and beneficially to their patrons, thanks to this certification program.
“Our certificate holders will have a better understanding of what it takes to make a nonprofit successful,” said Erick Wolfe, chairman of the MSSU Theatre Department and coordinator of the certification program. “By creating an understanding of what the leadership and management needs to do, they can help organizations grow and succeed. And, in that success, Joplin grows its already thriving arts scene.”
It was, in part, Joplin’s burgeoning arts community that spurred development of the program. It presents plenty of opportunities for certification graduates, whether their interest is in fine art, music, theater, or even cultural heritage.
But there were plenty of other factors that made sense in offering such a certification, Wolfe said. Arts administration is a growing market with the demand for trained professionals outweighing the supply.
Also, it was a way to cross-combine classes in business and fine arts, offering students more options in their arts career paths, Wolfe said. Sure, students could pursue a business or marketing and management degree if they were interested in arts administration. But for-profit businesses operate much differently than nonprofit or public arts organizations, he said, and this certification focuses on those differing operations and needs.
“Yes, there are many things that overlap,” Wolfe said. “But things such as grant writing, mission statements, customer/audience base-building, marketing the arts, and the business of arts organizations are completely different than what you get in a regular business admin, marketing or management class.”
The certification allows students to select an area of specialization — fine arts, music, theater or history — while also taking classes focusing on administration. It requires 17 to 19 hours of classes, some of them required, some of them electives.
For instance, those choosing a fine arts focus would be required to take introduction to gallery studies but could choose an elective class in art history from a variety of periods. Those with a music focus would be required to take a music industry and copyright class, but they could choose an elective in music history, music technology, or introduction to live and recorded sound.
Mixed with those classes would be those concentrating on such areas as funding and budgeting, event planning and management, ticket sales and marketing, or staff management and hiring. Class offerings are listed under the course catalog link of the Certificate in Arts Management and Leadership page of the MSSU website.
The program includes a semester of internship to gain practical experience in the field. The college is partnering with Connect2Culture, our local arts advocacy organization, to connect students with local organizations that will fit their internship needs, although the practicums may be completed elsewhere, even internationally, Wolfe said.
The certification is designed to be completed within a year, but students can develop their course of study according to their individual situations, Wolfe said. For instance, there may be course prerequisites, such as beginning college-level history or English. But for someone who is enrolling only for the certification and not a bachelor’s degree, those prerequisites can be waived with instructor approval. For current fine arts students, the prerequisites are aimed at balancing their education, Wolfe noted.
While the program kicks off this fall semester, which begins Monday, the classes will be offered year-round, allowing students to enroll any semester desired. Wolfe noted that the program is still open to late enrollment for this semester. Applications can be submitted online through the Certificate in Arts Management and Leadership page of the university website. For information, Wolfe can be emailed at wolfe-e@mssu.edu.
It’s a shame that most local arts nonprofits don’t have the budgetary means to pay for up and coming employees to enroll in this program. It would put them in a good place for future leadership of their organizations.
Until this certification, these organizations have relied on hiring administrators with general backgrounds in business or the arts. It doesn’t mean they haven’t been successful leaders. But they’ve had to learn as they went. When the first class under this certification completes its studies, these organizations will be able to hire leaders well ahead of the learning curve in arts administration. That will have a real pay-off and I suspect arts patrons will see the impact in the next few years.
