BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Bentonville was hopping last weekend.
It was opening weekend for The Momentary, Northwest Arkansas’ latest contribution to arts and culture.
People poured into town to visit the multidisciplinary, contemporary arts venue and take in its opening festival of music and performances. A docent at The Momentary told me that all 17,500 tickets reserved for the three days of opening weekend activities sold out.
As an adaptive reuse project, The Momentary is a 21st-century arts space created in a repurposed factory, the former Kraft Foods plant. While new has been blended with old, it retains an industrial feel with enormous open spaces, exposed pipes, original concrete floors, and its old steam boiler finding a public place. Even the exterior clings to its industrial past with few alterations to its façade.
The intention was to create a more laid-back atmosphere than that of its sister museum across town, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, connected to The Momentary through the Razorback Regional Greenway trail and a shuttle service.
Where The Momentary feels like entering a warehouse where you can peruse fine art or view a performance with a cup of coffee in hand, Crystal Bridges holds the formality of a world-class museum. While The Momentary focuses only on contemporary art and performance, Crystal Bridges concentrates on art throughout U.S. history.
They played their connection to one another for The Momentary’s opening exhibit, "State of the Art 2020," a shared exhibit with Crystal Bridges. It will be on view at both museums through May 24 and admission is free.
While there are more than 100 works — every medium, including videography — in the exhibit, they are split between the two museums, based on the size and needs of each work.
The exhibit is the second edition of "State of the Art." The first one in 2014 was a massive project in which Crystal Bridges curators traveled thousands of miles across the U.S., seeking to find the up-and-coming artists who represent the future of art. The 2014 exhibit featured 102 contemporary artists.
For the 2020 exhibit, curators were seeking artwork that represented the new decade. As they made their journey across America, they noticed recurring art themes — identity and a sense of place, humanity’s connections to the environment, and conceptual thinking, such as our relationship to time or space. These themes drove the selection of 61 artists.
Greeting visitors in the The Momentary’s portion of the exhibit is an installation of a psychedelically colored room, in which the artist challenges viewers to explore the textures, colors and materials they use to communicate ideas.
In another gallery, large-scale, mixed media sculptures appear as smoothly carved marble figures that are broken and fragmented, reminding that utopian cultures like Shangri-La inevitably fall.
Some of the pieces in the exhibit are interactive, urging viewers to touch them or to study them from every angle to see what lies beneath.
While art is subjective in appreciation, l found the exhibit pieces at Crystal Bridges much more captivating than those at The Momentary. They seemed more effective in their intention.
At Crystal Bridges, one grouping explored senses of place — immigration, life in prison, or displacement from disaster. Another series challenged ideas about truth and observable reality in an age of fake news and alternative facts.
A particularly interesting, colorful piece depicted an island of superstructures stacked atop one another and between tree trunks with other buildings adrift with no sense of direction in the surrounding ocean. It was the artist’s expression of how lost and confused she felt following the 2016 presidential election.
While viewing "State of the Art 2020" at Crystal Bridges, be sure to also check out another featured exhibit, "Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal." It’s a thought-provoking exhibit on racial stereotypes, brought to the museum as part of Black History Month. Thomas a black artist.
As a survey of 25 years of work, Thomas’ exhibit explores how advertising and market branding influence our perceptions of the world, specifically reinforcing stereotypes about race and gender and perpetuating social injustice. Various pieces draw a comparison between black sports figures of today and the slaves of old. Both are branded, one through marketing, the other literally. Both work the fields, one making colleges and sports franchises rich and the other making plantation owners rich.
With more than 90 pieces, the exhibit exposes Willis’ versatility in multiple mediums. While his work is primarily photographs, he includes a video installation, fiber art and metal sculptures.
His “Retroflective” series is among the most singular forms of art I’ve ever viewed. Under normal gallery conditions, viewers see only a portion of the pictures, which are screen printed on the same vinyl material that is used for reflective street signs. When a strong light, such as a camera flash, is directed on them, the full image becomes visible.
"All Things Being Equal" is on display through April 20. Admission for the exhibit is $5.
