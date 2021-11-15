BENTONVILLE, Ark. — When you visit “In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting,” the latest temporary exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, don’t expect an unequivocal view of nautical art.
While the exhibit offers beautifully rendered images of the power, as well as the calm of the seas and the vessels that navigated them, its weight lies in its examination of how these waters impacted American history, culture and national identity. That includes their role in our legacy of slavery and immigration.
That’s one of the attributes of Crystal Bridges temporary exhibits. They give context to art by using it as visual narratives of our history. They help us understand how our nation unfolded, giving us unbiased perspectives.
The exhibition features 90 works, primarily paintings, many of them dating back nearly 200 years. They include pieces by such respected artists as Albert Bierstadt, Stuart Davis, Normal Rockwell, Thomas Hart Benton, and Nick Cave.
While the exhibit opens with explanations of early maritime vessels, it quickly offers insights into the maritime impacts on our country — the naval engagements that expanded our nation’s influence, the explorations of islands, like Fiji or Greenland, that helped expand our commerce, and the voyages that brought slaves and immigrants to a budding nation.
The exhibit does well in conveying that it was not just the waters that impacted the direction of our early nation. The ports also held sway.
An early exhibit section on ports illuminates their place as intersections of seas and commerce, where goods and ideas landed from across the oceans. They also created an intersection of mariners and people on shore who found conflicts in their contrasting identities, cultural values and prejudices.
At the same time, some of the artwork portrays the role of ports as relief from seafaring, as well as stations for leisurely pursuits of the rich. They depict the raucous exploits of mariners once they landed ashore and the overboard pleasures of the elite as they partook of seaborne recreation. A piece that held my attention, “On the Yacht ‘Namouna,’ Venice,” an 1890 work, depicts the privilege of the rich as they lounged aboard a sumptuous yacht.
In an exhibit section on voyages, works exalt how naval engagements, exploratory expeditions and commerce ventures extended the impact of the U.S. beyond its shores. While those may have been triumphs for a new nation, they were clouded by the forced voyages of enslaved Africans. According to exhibit story boards, this slave trade brought about 400,00 Africans to our country. Many more were destined for our nation, but they perished during the voyage.
One of the works in this section is the only known painting of an American ship engaged in the transport of enslaved people in the 1800s. Another piece addresses the politics surrounding the slave abolition movement, and three other works detail how a group of African people rose in mutiny on a slave ship and steered their own course to freedom.
Separate from the impacts of slave trade were the naval journeys of immigrants, seeking to colonize, pursue religious liberty or chase economic opportunity. They, too, had a heavy influence on our history. Their settlements displaced the indigenous people from their ancestral lands, and their waves of arrival built prejudices as they were viewed as jeopardizing our ideals of cultural uniformity.
The exhibit story boards track how this led to creation of the Office of Immigration in 1891, which enacted exclusionary policies barring certain immigrants from entering the country based on their race or national origin. The policies targeted immigrants from southern and eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. It didn’t take much thought to realize how those prejudicial policies continue to affect our culture and politics.
An exhibit section with an unexpected direction focused on beachcombing. While some artworks characterize today’s passion for beaches as places for recreational escape, exhibit story boards and other artwork relate a differing view of them in earlier days. There was a time when beaches were considered lonely places exposed to the elements. In those days, beachcombers were viewed as sailors who jumped ship to escape oppressive labor or were exiled to desolate beaches for indiscretions aboard ship. One large scale painting is powerfully effective in projecting this as it depicts a single mariner sitting in desperation on a barren beach.
This exhibit enlightens and creates new attitudes toward the sea as more than a throughway for commerce, military or recreational travel. These waters also molded our nation through the people they brought here.
The exhibit debuted in May at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, as a collaboration between the Peabody and Crystal Bridges. It runs through Jan. 31 at Crystal Bridges.
Admission is $12 for adults and free for members, SNAP participants, veterans and youth aged 18 and younger. Tickets may be reserved through the museum website, crystalbridges.org.
