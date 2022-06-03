Heather Lesmeister concedes that she’s a big dreamer.
That’s good because the local art community is entrusting her with one of its biggest dreams — taking Spiva Center for the Arts into a new future in the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex due to open this fall at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
Lesmeister was recently named the new executive director of Spiva, replacing Susan Adams, the interim director for three years. Not only is Lesmeister having to learn all the operations of the art center, but she’s also doing it during one of the most significant times in its history — the move into its new quarters at the Cornell Complex.
“I want to dream big with this new complex,” she says. “If I wasn’t a dreamer, I wouldn’t be where I am today. But I’m also realistic.”
That attitude is part of why Spiva’s board selected Lesmeister for the position, says Adams, who will retire when Lesmeister takes over June 13.
“Heather is fearless and that’s part of why she got the job,” says Adams. “She’s creative and knows everyone in town and her background is impeccable.”
Lesmeister has a resume that would make any nonprofit board take notice in a search for a new executive director. She’s got experience in marketing and public relations, fundraising, and event, program and personnel management.
Currently, she is director of communications, marketing and external relations at Missouri Southern State University. Previously, she worked 13 years at Freeman Health System, where she was assistant director of development and program director for Children’s Miracle Network. She holds a degree in graphic communications from MSSU.
Because MSSU staff have Fridays off during the summertime, Lesmeister is using that one day free to train at Spiva, allowing her to get her feet wet before diving in full time as executive director. She’s using that time to not only learn the operations of Spiva, but to also get to know its staff and to forge relationships within the local creative community — other organizations serving the arts, as well as local artists.
“I’ll be listening to staff, the community and artists on what their needs are and what they want,” she says.
Meanwhile, she’s also getting to know details of construction, funding and operations of the Cornell Complex and the art center’s role in it.
Spiva has been a key player in development of the $17.5 million complex, funded entirely with private contributions. Along with Connect2Culture, the lead developer of the complex, the art center will be an anchor organization in the building.
It will take space on its second floor for its offices, classrooms and galleries — its Main and Regional galleries, the Jo Mueller Gallery, a rental gallery for artists and art groups, and a permanent collection gallery. The latter has never been allowed in the limited space at its current location in the historic Cosgrove Building at Third Street and Wall Avenue. That location has been its home since 1967.
The move to the Cornell Complex will bring a new future to Spiva in myriad ways, including its exhibiting capabilities. The complex will have environmental controls, security and procedures in place to meet national museum standards, allowing Spiva to bring world class exhibits to Joplin.
Training alongside Adams in preparation of the 33-page report verifying those qualifications to the American Alliance of Museums has provided Lesmeister with good insight as she prepares to lead the art center in its new location.
Completion of that report is among the loose ends Adams has been tying up in preparation for retirement as interim director.
Friends and associates of Adams, as well as her husband, Randy, are wondering whether this retirement will actually take hold. It will be the third time she’s retired.
In 2015, she retired as human resources/environmental health and safety coordinator for Able Manufacturing and Assembly. Shortly thereafter, Joplin Workshops Inc. recruited her as its executive director. She retired from there in 2019, and a few months later Spiva grabbed her as its interim director.
Spiva had been absent a long-term executive director since 2015, when its director of 12 years, Jo Mueller, retired. The center had two different directors between then and when Adams stepped in as interim director.
Adams says she didn’t mind coming out of retirement for the interim job considering her love of people, getting big things accomplished, and working in an art environment. But she wasn’t willing to consider another five years, a commitment the Spiva board was desiring as it prepared for the move to the Cornell Complex.
“It’s a wonderful job, but I wasn’t willing to commit another five years,” says Adams. “We needed a new leader to take us to the next level with the Cornell Complex.”
While Lesmeister is taking Spiva to the next level, Adams will be concentrating on her intentions for retirement — returning to her pastime as a potter, traveling to visit family, and enjoying time at her home on a bluff overlooking Shoal Creek near Galena, Kansas.
She also intends to do volunteer work at Spiva, being on standby for any help Lesmeister may have in her transition not only as executive director but also in leading Spiva into its next chapter.
“It’s very exciting,” says Lesmeister. “What an amazing opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.