In the art exhibits I’ve viewed through the years at a variety of area venues, I can’t recall any artist who has created one specifically for children.
Leave it up to a retired elementary and secondary school art teacher to take care of that and to do it in conjunction with a children’s reading program at the public library.
Local painter Connie Miller’s exhibit at the Joplin Public Library is everything that would catch the eyes of a child. It’s all about animals and bright colors, and it’s hanging at kids’ eye level.
The exhibit was scheduled specifically to coincide with the library’s Tails and Tales children’s summer reading program. Divided by age groups, the program challenged children to read and participate in specific activities that would win them prizes. A component of the program, held in partnership with Post Art Library, also challenged children to create pieces of artwork that told their personal tales.
While the reading program concluded July 31, the children’s artwork will be on display in the library’s Local History and Genealogy section through Sept. 25. Miller’s exhibit, “C is for Color” in the Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation Gallery, runs through Aug. 31. Some of her 26 pieces are also in the children’s department of the library and in PAL.
A children’s exhibit in conjunction with the annual summer reading program was something that had been on the mind of Jill Sullivan, PAL director, since the library moved to its new location at 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue in 2017. When Miller applied to have a children’s exhibit in the Bramlage and Willcoxon gallery, Sullivan scheduled it to coincide with the reading program.
It was a perfect fit because Miller’s exhibit focuses on animals, the same theme as this year’s reading program. Add in that it includes bright colors, the trademark of Miller’s style.
“The colors attracted the kids, and the animals always appeal to kids,” said Sullivan.
Added Miller, “It was to pique interest in reading plus art. The kids loved the animals, especially the pig and cat.”
Because of the pandemic and its upswing in cases, the library went virtual with the reading program. But a component of the program and Miller’s exhibit was take-home kits, which brought children into the library for pick up, giving them the opportunity to view the exhibit. Miller prepared 100 kits, which went quickly, said Sullivan.
Each included crayons and a sketch of an animal for youngsters to color. It also included a color wheel, educating children on the relationships of colors and giving them a guide for trying various color combinations when coloring their animal sketches.
There was also Miller’s artist statement on color posted online for parents to assist their children and, perhaps, learn a bit about color themselves.
It’s no wonder that Miller’s artist statement focused on color. As a contemporary artist who leans toward the expressionist style, her paintings are dominated by bright colors. They’re her trademark.
“I don’t always know how people will see the colors in my paintings,” she said.
She pointed to her artist statement that explains that not everyone sees colors the same way. It’s related to how our eyes accept light — some eyes accept more, others less — and how our brains process it into color. It leads us to see colors in ways that are uniquely our own.
Miller uses this as a tool to help children understand their freedom of using colors in their art.
“If you love the color green and you love your cat, it is perfectly okay to use green to represent your cat,” she says in the artist’s statement.
Obviously, Miller used that approach while teaching art for 18 years in small primary and secondary schools throughout Missouri. She later became a guidance counselor in St. Joseph schools.
Now retired, she can concentrate on creating studio art, something that was placed on the backburner while teaching. She has shown her work in numerous exhibits of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition and in shows at Spiva Center for the Arts and at Carthage’s artCentral community art center. She’s shown her work in solo exhibits at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and, more recently, at Beast and Barrel, a downtown eatery.
While Miller’s exhibit at the library is geared toward children, it’s worth a visit to study her use of colors and their relationships. You’ll understand why this was a good exhibit for children.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand color,” said Miller. “It took me a lot of years to see all the relationships of color.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.