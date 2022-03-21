CARTHAGE, Mo. — When Alice Lynn and David Greenwood-Mathe need to hit the pause button and slow down a bit, they take to the area backroads, capturing moments and memories.
As Alice snaps photos of humorous signs, wildflowers or perhaps some wild turkeys strolling through a farmer’s yard, David may be gathering sticks, stones or pieces of rusted scrap metal that could be incorporated into a piece of art. They’ve traveled some of the roads enough that they’ve come to know the farm animals along them — a donkey named Charlie and a longhorn steer that offers a series of amusing expressions.
Now, the two artists are sharing sights from their excursions through an exhibit, “Signs and Wonders,” opening Friday, April 1, at artCentral, Carthage’s community art center at 1110 E. 13th St.
While the pair have had complimentary pieces in group exhibits, such as membership shows of artCentral or shows of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, this is the first time they’ve presented a solo exhibit of their combined work.
Aside from this being their first dual exhibit, the show gives a rare glimpse into the artwork of those who keep the center running, Alice Lynn as the executive director/curator and David is the prepitor or art handler. Rarely do we see full exhibits of the artwork of the staff of our community art centers.
I got a pre-opening tour of the exhibit, and I can say that it’s a must see. It’s a cohesive exhibit with use of distinctive framing to add visual appeal to the pieces. But, mainly, it’s eclectic and playful with use of wordplays that allow viewers to see the images in the same way the pair did on their road trips.
Alice Lynn has a style that is identifiably hers, even if it’s eclectic in subject matter. She includes photos in painted tableaus, arranging the images in a collaged effect to project her statements.
In this exhibit, many of her works incorporate road signs with tableaus to give context or settings for the signs. In one, she has painted a tree-lined stream with a sign declaring “Frog Parking Only. All Others Will Be Toad.” In another, she has created the image of a roundabout street sign designed in a question mark as arrows point in all directions. Still another depicts a curvy road sign with a wiggly tail, representing the pair’s Australian Shephard that squirms in her lap as they travel.
“We find humor in subtle things,” Alice Lynn says, breaking into her trademark smile as we view those pieces.
Mixed with Alice Lynn’s lighthearted pieces are simple images of nature and tableaus of the Buddha. Many pieces incorporate Buddhist prayer flags from the meditation garden at the couple’s Carthage home. Alice Lynn notes that while there are numerous references to Buddhism in the exhibit, she and David describe themselves only as Buddhist inclined with belief in inclusion and loving kindness.
Until this exhibit, I knew David primarily as a painter, though I’d seen a couple of his mixed media pieces. This show includes some of his paintings, but it brings greater attention to his mixed media skills using wood. Sometimes, he uses large wood slabs as his canvas, but more often he mixes lichens or found objects with wood to create sculptures. Many of the pieces include family mementos, such as seashells his grandmother collected or parts from jewelry his father collected as a jeweler. There is also a mixed media piece incorporating a decorative match box he stored personal items in while serving in the Navy. He served in the Middle East, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea and the Pacific and Arctic oceans.
A large part of David’s work takes up space in the Chandelier Gallery, the centermost space in the Hyde House, which is the home of artCentral.
“Our thought was to concentrate on natural objects and natural frames and kind of make it an installation of its own,” Alice Lynn said of that portion of the exhibit.
An exhibit of their works has been in the backs of their minds throughout their time of working together at artCentral.
“I wanted people to know that she’s an artist besides a director,” David says of Alice Lynn. “There are some people who don’t know her as an artist, only as a director.”
A dual exhibit would also speak of the importance of art in their relationship. It’s what drew them together from the beginning. Both have varied professional backgrounds in art, and both hold bachelor’s degrees in art, Alice Lynn from Hendrix College at Conway, Ark., and David from the Kansas City Art Institute.
“Art is our shared language, our connection besides enjoying travel and music and eating good food,” says Alice Lynn.
The pair got together through a bit of serendipity. Flipping through a regional magazine laying in a local business, David noticed Alice Lynn’s photograph and profile in a story about Carthage singles. He was smitten and determined to meet her. Through artCentral and arts social gatherings, he eventually won her over, and they married five years ago.
The exhibit represents a journey in their relationship as much as it documents their journeys on area backroads. It’s a display of their creative talents while also expressing the joys and humor they find in the simplest of forms on a country road.
The exhibit runs through May 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.