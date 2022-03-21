Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.