BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Is there racism in heaven?
That’s the question below the surface of Nick Cave’s exhibition, “Until,” that is now on display at The Momentary, downtown Bentonville’s new contemporary art space that’s a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
As is typical of Cave’s style, this is an exhibit that takes a conceptual approach to racial injustice. Through massive sculptural installations that cover a total of 24,000 square feet of space, Cave uses “Until” to eulogize the African American men and women who have died of racial violence. He begs viewers to consider whether there is hope of escape from racial injustice, even in heaven.
For those who aren’t aficionados of conceptual art, it’s an exhibit that takes close examination and consideration to flush out the racial themes. There are no display boards to give context to the work. But, even if a viewer is unable to absorb the messages, the exhibit is worthy of a visit if only for its creative value, particularly considering the sheer sizes of the assemblages.
Cave, a native of Fulton, Mo., and director of the graduate fashion program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Ill., is recognized as one of America’s top contemporary artists. Working in multiple disciplines, including the performing arts, he was launched to stardom with his “Soundsuits” sculptural assemblages created from found objects — dyed human hair, sisal, buttons, beads, crocheted doilies, wire, feathers, and metal toys. Developed in response to the police beating of Rodney King in 1992, the suits are designed as defensive costumes, camouflaging the body from gender, race and class. A handful of the 500 suits Cave has created were exhibited last year at the Springfield Art Museum. They have been shown extensively throughout the U.S., as well as in Italy and Denmark.
“Soundsuits” transformed into “Until” as another of Cave’s creative responses to racial violence.
Because of The Momentary’s substantial open floor space with high ceilings — it was converted from a former cheese factory — this is reportedly the first time some of the pieces in “Until” could be displayed. A museum docent told me that the exhibit’s beaded, curtain-like sculptures that rise to three floors in the museum and weigh 1,500 pounds each were too large to be displayed during the “Until” exhibition at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in Boston in 2016 and 2017.
The exhibition opens with two open rooms of hanging metallic wind spinners, creating a forest of dangling ornaments like those that decorate many of our yards. Some are simple or whimsically abstract, but others hold cut images of guns, bullets and teardrops. It is glistening beauty juxtaposed with pain and violence.
Taking center stage in the museum’s largest display space is the ambitious installation, “Crystal Cloud,” an assemblage of crystal chandeliers and draping crystal beads hovering below yet another assemblage that addresses racism in heaven.
Through stairs that climb above the cloud of chandeliers, visitors are beckoned to investigate heaven in the form of a garden cluttered with found objects, including ceramic birds and artistic variations of flowers. It includes black-face lawn jockeys — small, cast iron statues from our racist past — holding beaded nets serving as dream catchers. Cave has described the installation as “high art merging with low art sensibilities and a sort of duality.”
Hanging nearby are Cave’s three-story, beaded draperies shaped like vessels that speak of being trapped in the world around us. The designs throughout each curtain may vary by the viewers’ eyes. Where graffiti might be seen in one area, a landscape might be seen in another. In only a couple of places are there distinct messages — the word “power” and a black ribbon in memory of Black men and women who have died of racial violence.
There is only one artwork that is not an immense installation. It features a black hand rising from a wreath of beaded flowers, a monument to unarmed Black men shot by police.
Through the duration of the exhibit, the galleries are serving as a studio and stage for 11 local and regional artists responding to “Until” through performances of dance, theater, music, and poetry. A schedule of these programs is available at www.themomentary.org/calendar/nick-cave-until.
The exhibit is admission free and runs through Jan. 3. The Momentary is located at 507 SE E St.
In following of state COVID-19 precautionary mandates, face coverings are required of visitors age 10 and older with masks provided to those without them. While capacity limits are being observed, timed visits are not required. There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum and people are asked to use them particularly before and after climbing the stairs at the “Crystal Cloud” installation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.