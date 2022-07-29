Joplin’s newest gallery, Elements Art Gallery and Studio at 2207 W. Seventh St., is a cultural experience as much as it’s a place to buy art.
Its artwork represents a melting pot of cultures from our heartland of Missouri, Texas and Illinois to as far away as Portugal, India and China.
The gallery will not only feature artwork from elsewhere in the world, but patrons also will be served up Chinese kung fu tea, perhaps even some Asian appetizers, while perusing the art. It will also host art events to promote other cultures, including their food and fashion.
That’s important to the owners, artist Cher Jiang, a native of Sichuan, China, who came to America 10 years ago, and her partner in the business, Carthage artist Kristen Hawkins.
They want to use the gallery to promote Jiang’s native culture as well as those of other countries and to provide gallery patrons with artwork from a range of geographic areas, in addition to that created by local artists.
“We want to be different, but with art and culture and trying different things,” Jiang said.
Currently, the gallery features 14 artists whose work includes all types of paintings, photography, mixed media, resin art furniture, jewelry, glasswork and pottery.
Some of the artists, plus Jiang and Hawkins, will lead classes in their respective mediums, plus there are plans to bring in artists to teach artwork practiced in other countries, such as China, Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines. Jiang offers examples of classes in Asian shoe painting or folk art.
“It’ll be very unique Asian art that goes back centuries,’’ Jiang said of those classes.
The gallery includes nearly 5,000 square feet of floor space with an Asian-themed sitting area and a petitioned area for some of the artwork. Otherwise, it’s open floor space to accommodate 3D artwork, classes and art events. There is ample parking space, which will allow for plans to occasionally station an Asian food truck there, Jiang said.
While the gallery is far from the downtown district that is home to our other galleries, Jiang and Hawkins consider that West Seventh Street’s designation as part of historic Route 66 will help bring in customers. They see a growing number of businesses opening in that area, including an authentic Chinese restaurant, Fu Noodle House, which Jiang and another partner, who is also Chinese, opened a couple of doors east of the gallery.
Jiang and Hawkins also noted that the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced major upgrades to 4 miles of Seventh Street, including the area of the gallery. The pair hope the project will energize that business area.
“We’re hoping to be part of a revitalization of this part of town,” Hawkins said.
That Jiang approached her to open the gallery seems to have been with the right timing.
Hawkins had always wanted to open a gallery but was sidetracked by motherhood. She had grown an interest in art in childhood with the help of her mother, who was a hobby artist. But in adulthood, she had to put her art interests on hold while raising her children.
In 2010, she started creating again, taking part in group exhibitions at such places as artCentral and Koka Gallery in Carthage and Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin. She practices a range of mediums, including resin art furniture.
She and Jiang met about 10 years ago at a Carthage Art Walk, where Hawkins was showing her work. It turns out that they only lived a couple of blocks from one another in Carthage, and they soon became fast friends.
At the time, Jiang had just moved to Carthage from China and was working as an illustrator and figurine designer for Precious Moments, a Carthage museum and chapel. She had experience in book illustration and in fabric design, one of her designs picked up for fashion featured in the 2016 New York Fashion Week.
But when she came to Carthage, she was still needing a greater understanding of the English language and American culture. Hawkins helped her with that, and they frequently got together to practice their painting. When Jiang found herself with a building that worked well for a gallery but had too much space for her to manage alone, she turned to Hawkins as a business partner.
The gallery’s first class, on water lily painting that attracted primarily Asian students, has already been held, but weekly classes are coming. The schedule will be posted on the gallery’s Facebook page. A gallery opening celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and will include Asian food and drawings for artwork.
Hours of Elements Art Gallery and Studio are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
While Jiang said the gallery is currently maxed out in the number of artists it can accommodate, she urges artists wishing to join the gallery to contact her for future openings that arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.