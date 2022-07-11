CARTHAGE, Mo. — April Davis-Brunner traded one paradise for another. But she didn’t leave her teaching studio behind.
April’s Art House is still alive and thriving, but in a new location in rural Carthage.
Until a year ago, April had lived in one of the most enchanting pieces of property I had ever stepped foot on. Located near Saginaw, it had a showcase home alongside Cox Spring, first settled in 1842 by Joplin’s founder, John Cox, and used for water stops and encampments by a stagecoach line in the late 1800s.
Flowing from the spring was a creek that meandered through the property — under a small board walk and a suspended wood-plank bridge, past a gazebo and a waterwheel, and around a small island.
Nearby was a former guest house that she had transformed into her studio, April’s Art House, where she created the nature paintings and sculptures that had gained her a name as an area artist. It also became home to the art classes she began offering in 2019. The classes were an opportunity to share her magical setting while passing on her art knowledge.
The classes had a steady enrollment until the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to shut them down.
She made it through that setback and had revived the classes, but then realized that she was wearing out from all the physical work required by her piece of paradise. The impeccable, native landscaping she had installed herself required constant work that took away from her beloved creative time.
She and her husband, Larry, decided it was time to move. They found a jewel of a piece of property — 8 acres — on Eider Lane, off County Road 110, east of Carthage. It overlooks Center Creek and includes their own private beach. But, best of all, it has a studio space that is about three times larger than what she had in Saginaw. People can park directly at the studio doors, making it handicap accessible — another plus over her Saginaw location.
“The creek and this space are what it was all about,” she said as she gave me a tour of the basement space that is her new studio.
The space is large enough for two casual sitting areas, plus a long length of table space that can accommodate as many as 18 students. At one end is her personal workspace. One wall holds all the supplies for jewelry making, another all the glazes and tools for creating with clay. On yet another wall is a display of art pieces that have been created in her classes.
“There’s more space, plus all the products are out so people can get whatever they want to make something,” she said.
In May, she reopened April’s Art House, offering classes in the same mediums she and her guest artists taught in Saginaw — acrylic and watercolor painting, pastels, sculpture and other clay work, fused glass work, printmaking, wind chime construction, jewelry making, and stone and gourd painting.
Despite placing classes on hold while she was moving from Saginaw to her new place, she has maintained her enrollment, drawing people from as far away as Grove, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Kansas, Mount Vernon, and Springfield. Most of the students are women, using the classes as “girlfriend parties,” mother-daughter bonding experiences, or simply the opportunity to learn mediums they’re curious about.
The classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and cost $30 to $40. Private art parties can be arranged for any time.
“It’s all about having fun,” April said. “That’s what art’s all about and that’s such a relief to them. It’s an escape, and I love seeing people make something they’re proud of.”
In addition to her classes for beginners, her art space will be open for private studio time for artists, and she’ll be offering workshops for seasoned artists.
Her first workshop will focus on plein air painting and will be led by Springfield artist Farley Lewis, an award-winning plein air painter who is considered among the best in the nation, said April.
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. An exhibit of Lewis’ work will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Workshop fee is $225. While only one student slot remains open, there may be cancellations, so April urges interested people to text her at 417-358-6329.
While April teaches many of the classes at her art house, she likes to showcase the skills of area artists, who she recruits to teach in mediums outside of those she practices. She urges any artists with a medium they’d like to teach to contact her.
People wishing to learn about coming classes may contact April at 417-358-6329 or check her April’s Art House Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.