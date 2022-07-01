NEOSHO, Mo. — An image of Herman, a pit bull terrier the color of midnight, claims the center space in the newly dedicated mural greeting people at the Faithful Friends adoption center, west of Neosho on Highway 86.
Herman was found at George Washington Carver National Monument at Diamond, a fishing arrow having pierced him and broken off. After veterinary treatment, Herman became the first dog taken in at the Faithful Friends’ shelter when it opened in 2014.
That makes it only fitting that his image would take the center of the mural. But there are, no doubt, sad stories accompanying any of the 24 other cats and dogs whose likenesses are on the mural.
“Every animal up here (on the mural) has gone through Faithful Friends,’’ said Steve Roark, president of the Newton County Tourism Council, which funded the mural.
Added Vivian Patterson, a Faithful Friends board member, “Most of these animals were dumped. They’re scared. They don’t know how to hunt or fend for themselves. It takes a lot to get them back in health so we can adopt them.”
While the mural was installed a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its dedication until a couple of weeks ago.
The 30th mural funded by the Newton County Tourism Council, it was created by Sandra Pemberton, a Neosho artist who has quickly become Southwest Missouri’s most prolific muralist.
In just the last year, Pemberton has created eight murals in places as far away as West Plains and Moberly and down to Lexington, Okla. It includes pieces at the Granby Community Center and the Stella Veterans Park. Currently, she’s preparing to paint two murals — one 4 by 40 feet and another 20 by 40 feet — at Neosho’s Morse Park. Commissioned by the tourism council and the Neosho Arts Council, the murals will focus on activities, such as disc golf and bicycling, that are available at the park, Pemberton said.
The Faithful Friends mural was originally commissioned to be a painting that would be enlarged to create wallpaper for one side of the reception area of the shelter. But the decision was made to create it as a 4-by-8-foot hanging mural. Pemberton created the mural’s images by referring to photos of shelter animals. What’s impressive is that she painted it while one of her arms was temporarily incapacitated by shoulder replacement.
The mural is being used to raise awareness of the no-kill shelter and as a backdrop for photos when people adopt an animal from the shelter. More than 900 animals a year are adopted through Faithful Friends, said Patterson.
Faithful Friends was established in 2008 in response to the closing of the Neosho city animal pound. Initially, the organization had no shelter, so its volunteers used their homes for fostering abandoned animals. The present shelter at 11281 State Highway 86 was constructed eight years ago through donations and fundraisers.
The organization receives no city or county funding. It survives on donations, fundraisers and income from its thrift store at 915 W. Harmony St., said Patterson. Its next fundraiser, Pawject Runway, will feature a shelter pet fashion show on Saturday, July 16, at the Neosho Civic Center, 109 W. Main St. For additional information, contact the shelter at 417-592-2512.
The animal theme of this mural is a departure from the majority that Pemberton has painted in the last year. Most have had patriotic themes.
Pemberton got her start as a muralist by creating indoor pieces — several in the lobby and exam rooms of Access Family Care medical clinic in Joplin, and about 30 for Forest Park Churches in Joplin, Webb City and Carthage.
It wasn’t until last summer that she got into large-scale, outdoor mural painting by creating patriotic pieces on a silo and a barn on Roark’s property, north of Neosho.
While working on those two murals, she was also working on other projects, including a sign for the Joplin Arts District. It was created on a panel that is now hanging at the Wayne Heath Barbershop at 12th and Main streets in Joplin.
Shortly after completing the pieces on the Roark property, the county tourism council commissioned Pemberton to paint an exterior mural on the community safe room at Veterans Park in Stella. and the mural commissions began rolling in from there. Some were on private property and others were public murals.
Pemberton first got her feet wet in large-scale painting by creating backdrops for theater productions when she was a student at Neosho High School. At age 15, she began sketching portraits at Barnyard Days, an arts and crafts fair that Roark and his wife, Tammy, hosted on their property from 1997 to 2010. She went on to do portraits at area rodeos, Joplin’s Northpark Mall and, really, any place she could set up her easel.
After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2010 from Missouri Southern State University she began expanding her creative directions, working as a studio artist and now as a muralist.
People or arts organizations wishing to commission Pemberton for a mural may contact her at 417-355-3012 or Roark at 417-825-4623.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.