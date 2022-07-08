The seeds for Joplin’s newest public mural were planted back in 2017 with a thought-provoking social media post about racial inclusion.
The post, made by Nanda Nunnelly-Sparks, a leader in the local Black community, stirred a discussion on the place of racial diversity in art, specifically in the public mural, “Celebrating the Performing Arts in Joplin,” at Eighth and Main streets.
The mural, dedicated in 2014, depicts performing arts venues and patron experience through the history of Joplin to the present. Nunnelly-Sparks questioned why there were no people of color represented on the mural, a missed opportunity to promote racial inclusion, she said.
While it is not well documented in local recorded history, there were plenty of Black musicians who performed in Joplin in the early days, Nunnelly-Sparks said. They were performers who would go on to become enduring music greats — Louie Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington, to name only a few.
That social media discussion became the impetus for development of a mural documenting the place those musicians and our Black community held in local history. It led local Black organizations — the Langston Hughes Cultural Society and the Minnie Hackney Community Center — to collaborate with arts organizations — Connect2Culture, Post Art Library, the Joplin Arts District, and Spiva Center for the Arts, along with Visit Joplin — to bring such a mural to fruition.
On Thursday, Kansas City muralist Alexander Austin arrived in Joplin to begin painting the mural. Estimated to take three to four weeks to complete, it will be created on the north exterior wall of Bruce’s Point of View Optical at First and Main streets.
The mural will include images of two of Joplin’s native sons, literary great Langston Hughes, and jazz luminary Charles McPherson, surrounded by musicians who performed here, influencing McPherson as a child living here and leading to a music career spanning six decades. Mural images will include Cab Calloway, Louie Armstrong, Marion Anderson, Sammy Davis Jr., Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and Mamie Smith.
Finding places among those images will be references to local Black history — Lincoln School, which served Black students, and one of the African American community’s trailblazers, Melissa Cuther, who taught at Lincoln School in the early 1900s.
“We want it to strike conversation and get people to talking about our history of Black performers who were discriminated against when they came here,’’ said Nunnelly-Sparks, president of the Minnie Hackney Community Center and a key player in the Langston Hughes Cultural Society.
She noted that African American performers who traveled the national Route 66 circuit of the Jim Crow days faced various difficulties when they performed in Joplin. They were forced to perform in nontraditional venues, and they were denied overnight public accommodations, having to stay instead with local Black families.
McPherson was never allowed in the Fox Theater as a child, so it was quite a statement when he returned in February to present a mural fundraising concert at the former Fox building, now the home of Central Assembly Christian Center.
That concert and related events raised more than $6,500 for mural costs with other funding coming from grants and contributions, said Nunnelly-Sparks. Contributions continue to be accepted for the project and may forwarded to the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, P.O. Box 1183, 101 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64802.
Austin was commissioned to paint the mural because it was only appropriate that it be created by a Black muralist, someone who is virtually nonexistent locally.
Having gotten his start as a billboard painter, Austin got his big break in 1994 when his work was included in an African American art exhibit in Harlem, leading to his listing as one of the top 30 Black artists in the U.S. His work has appeared in Essence and Time magazines, The New York Times, and the Washington Post, and it hangs in the homes of such celebrities as Will Smith and Danny Glover.
In 2007, Austin received a commission to paint his largest canvas ever, an 18,000-square-foot mural in Kansas City’s Power and Light District. In 2009, it led him to be voted one of the 100 most influential African Americans in Kansas City.
It was relatively easy to convince Austin to do the local mural.
“We have never had a professional mural painted by a Black artist and that was important to Alexander Austin,” said Nunnelly-Sparks.
The location of the mural was strategic in that a site was sought in the downtown district but with ties to East Town, our primarily Black neighborhood, east of Main Street.
The Route 66 corridor in Joplin runs through that neighborhood and originally connected to the downtown through a viaduct on First Street. That viaduct has since been replaced and moved to Second Street, but that connection was close to First and Main streets that it worked, said Nunnelly-Sparks.
A representative of Bruce’s Point of View Optical said the business stepped forward to offer a building wall because it likes to give back to the community.
“The visibility and to be a part of the community was important to us,” said Bambie Cleveland, “so pulling in with the community and the arts district was a good opportunity for us.”
