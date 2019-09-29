You never know what’s going through dogs’ minds, but you can often take a guess.
At last weekend’s Joplin Arts Fest, some of the canine attendees were stopped in their tracks, a couple of them barking with hackles raised, when they discovered one of the new sculptures greeting them at Mercy Park.
It was a large bronze sculpture, “Rest Big Cat,” and even though it rested without movement, the dogs were having none of its statuesque threats. After coaxing by their humans, the dogs gave the exceptionally large cat a wide swath.
Thankfully, the people in attendance were more excited about seeing the latest additions to Joplin’s public art collection.
Arts Fest was the first major public viewing of the new Rotary Sculpture Park, a collection of nine bronze sculptures that were installed the previous week in Mercy Park. A 10th sculpture is forthcoming.
A public ribbon cutting for the sculpture garden is planned for Thursday at the park at 26th Street and McClelland Boulevard.
The Rotary Club of Joplin, Daybreak Rotary Club, and representatives of the city and art community, along with two at-large committee members are to be commended for taking the lead in bolstering the public art offerings in our community. It greatly expands beyond the smorgasbord of public murals — more than 15 in all — that have made up the majority of the city’s public art collection.
The sculptures at Mercy Park are primarily wildlife forms, nicely placed among landscaping and mounted so people can interact with them for photographic purposes.
Security cameras will be placed at each, along with signs detailing the names of the pieces, the artists who created them, the materials used to create them and the name of the pieces’ donors.
The sculptures were not commissioned by the Rotary Clubs, the city or the art community. Rather, they were donated — one by local business owners Jim and Barbara Hicklin and one by Lance and Sharon Beshore, major movers and shakers in the local art community. The remainder were donated by Harry Cornell, a Carthage art collector, chairman emeritus of Leggett & Platt Inc., and a major donor to the project to construct a downtown arts and entertainment center, which will bear his name.
The initial sculptures are bronzes that are traditional in style, created by sculptors from across the country. It doesn’t mean other styles and forms of construction, such as stainless steel or stone, won’t be considered in the future. The goal is to fill in gaps with new sculptures between the present ones.
The idea of a sculpture garden has its roots in the Benson Sculpture Garden at Loveland, Colorado. Local Rotarian Bob Headlee’s son lives near Loveland, and whenever the family visited there, they took trips to the Benson garden, which features more than 160 sculptures.
After another local Rotarian visited the Loveland garden, brainstorming began on how to develop a sculpture garden in Joplin. Rotary Clubs took on the project, organized a community committee for it, and began working with the city on a location for the sculptures. Mercy Park, the city’s newest one, was selected because of its paved walkways and water features.
This sculpture park solidifies Joplin’s dedication to creating public art. It complements our collection of murals and the limited sculptures we already have scattered throughout town.
Countless national studies have documented how public art engages community dialogue and private collaboration and enhances civic pride. It commemorates local history and culture and other community identities. It attracts the attention of people who don’t typically patronize the arts, while bolstering public appreciation of art. It’s a great community marketing tool, particularly for promoting tourism.
Hopefully, the Rotary Sculpture Garden will fuel a drive for the placement of more sculptures throughout town. They would be particularly fitting in the downtown area that has been designated as an art district.
Such a vision is not meant to distract from the hard work of Rotarians and other community leaders who brought us our first sculpture garden. It is to be celebrated. My hat goes off to them. I doubt, however, that dogs that visit the sculpture park will agree.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.