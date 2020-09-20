When I was volunteering on the design and painting team for the community-based mural, “The Butterfly Effect,” at 15th and Main streets, I was pleased that the design included a couple of stanzas from a Langston Hughes poem, “In Time of Silver Rain.”
The stanza, “…And trees put forth, new leaves to sing, in joy beneath the sky,” couldn’t have been more appropriate for the time when we were painting the mural. Our community was trudging through the aftermath of our catastrophic 2011 tornado and we sorely needed the message of hope and renewal offered by those stanzas.
But, just importantly, I was pleased that the poem selected represented one of Joplin’s native sons.
Hughes was a prominent figure in the Harlem Renaissance, an African American intellectual, artistic and literary movement of the 1920s and 1930s. While he’s more universally known for his poetry, he also published non-fiction books and short stories, plays, and children’s books. He was known for his insightful, straight forward portrayals of black life in America written in jazz poetry style, a new literary form of that period.
Locally, we haven’t necessarily ignored that Hughes was one of Joplin’s own, but we also haven’t embraced him at a level that we could, aside from tagging his name onto Broadway Street, now known as Langston Hughes-Broadway, the east-west corridor through Joplin’s predominantly Black neighborhood.
“I think a lot of people have questioned why there isn’t more about Langston Hughes in Joplin,” said Alisha Nunnelly, secretary of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, a new nonprofit group aimed at increasing awareness of Hughes’ work and activism and to celebrate his ties to Joplin.
The society unfolded after Alisha and her sister, Nanda Nunnelly, began brainstorming about how to bring attention to Hughes beyond the local observances of his birthday on Feb. 1. Each year, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, a resource and connecting place for the local Black community, has presented speakers and held festivities centering on Hughes’ works to celebrate his birthday.
The Nunnelly sisters began dreaming of more. Maybe a local designation of a Langston Hughes Day, maybe even a museum that could display Hughes artifacts that are held by the Community Service Center.
The sisters started networking with others interested in forming the society and they began establishing a board of directors, though that has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, Alisha said. It received state designation as a nonprofit organization, and it landed a grant of $2,500 from the 400 Years of African American History Commission, associated with the National Park Service. The commission is responsible for coordinating and funding programs and activities related to the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in America.
The society will use the grant money to produce the Hughes’ play, “Black Nativity,” a retelling of the classic nativity story with an all-Black cast. It will be produced next year, its scheduling dependent upon the course of the pandemic.
The group also hopes to highlight local places tied to Hughes, perhaps through tours. It might include the places Hughes visited when last in Joplin in 1958. That included a stop at the Fairview Cemetery gravesite of his brother, who died in infancy at around the time Hughes was born in 1901. In one of his works, Hughes wrote of the visit to his brother’s grave, and his essays on race and relationships have referrals to Joplin.
While in town during the 1958 visit, Hughes made a stop at a Main Street shoeshine shop, where he was denied service because of his skin color. If a tour of Hughes-related sites were to come to fruition, perhaps it should include a stop at that location, providing an opportunity to educate people about the prejudice that marked the Jim Crow era.
Such prejudice and marked racism drove Hughes’ family from Joplin when he was two years old. The family left after a 1903 race riot, in which a crowd of Joplin residents lynched a Black man and then stormed through town, terrorizing Black residents and torching their homes and businesses.
Hughes spent his formative years living in Lawrence, Kansas, with his grandmother, who taught him about the Black activists of her generation, instilling in him the racial pride that marked his literary works. After graduating from Lincoln University in 1929, he lived most of his adult life in Harlem, where he gained his literary fame. He died in 1967 at the age of 66.
During his career, Hughes’ forthright discussion of racial consciousness and pride in African American identity earned him a reputation as an agitator in conservative circles.
“When he was writing about those topics, it was unpopular, like it is now,” Alisha said. “But he ended up on the right side of history…His poetry surpasses time. And it’s still so valid now.”
She noted that it is only coincidence that the Langston Hughes Cultural Society is being formed at a time of racial unrest in America. Still, she said, the society’s work could serve as a tool for racial understanding.
“I think he would appreciate this moment in time,” she said of Hughes.
Donations for projects of the society are being accepted. They may be made to the Langston Hughes Cultural Society and mailed to Post Office Box 1183, Joplin, Mo., 64802.
