Joplin could add another centerpiece to its downtown district, giving it a truly urban feel, if voters give the nod to it on Tuesday, April 5.
That’s the day when voters will be asked to authorize a $30 million bond issue to renovate and enlarge our historic Memorial Hall at Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue.
The hall has stood as a war veterans memorial and site of community events since 1925. The city was forced to shutter it in June 2020 when a portion of its roof collapsed. Further inspection at that time showed a sagging exterior corner and other major issues that made continued use of the building infeasible. Regardless, it earned listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.
Should voters decline to save this historic structure, I suppose the building will simply sit in ongoing decline, creating a downtown blemish next door to the shiny new Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, due to open this fall.
We don’t want to gamble on that.
Voters can be quick to do a thumbs down on such projects because they come with increased real property and personal taxes to retire the bond debt. For the proposed Memorial Hall project that would amount to about $55 for a $100,000 home and about $19 for a $20,000 vehicle.
Sometimes, though, we must look beyond the dollars and cents to see what such a financial investment can do for our community. The big picture of this project is about economic prosperity, quality of life and becoming a 21st century city.
Working hand in glove with the Cornell Complex, a renovated and expanded Memorial Hall would create a central location — in the heart of the city — for arts and culture, indoor recreational activities, conferences and other civic events.
If approved, the project calls for reconstruction and improvements to all areas of the hall with meeting spaces for up to 400 people and performing arts space for up to 2,000, as well as space for such recreation programs as basketball, volleyball, pickleball, or dance activities.
An 8,500-square-foot addition on the west side of the hall would offer event and banquet space for up to 400, multipurpose recreation space for the city Parks and Recreation Department and community organizations, and a catering and warming kitchen.
Current veterans memorials at the hall would be moved to an area in front of the building. Eighth Street between Joplin and Wall avenues would be vacated to create Veterans Way, a plaza setting with the memorials.
I turned to Sharon Beshore, president of the Cornell Complex, for some insights into how a renovated and expanded Memorial Hall would mesh with the offerings of the Cornell Complex to boost our arts and cultural offerings.
She explained that Memorial Hall and the Cornell Complex will offer uniquely different experiences because of their size and purposes. They will operate separately, but symbiotically, creating venues for large and small events within a one block area, creating more versatility for our arts and culture.
The Cornell Complex is a privately funded nonprofit that will be operated by Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture, the driving force behind its development. The complex is designed to create an intimate setting, Beshore said. Its performance hall will seat 445 people with the capability of conversion into a flat floor to accommodate table seating for 250 to 300 people.
Memorial Hall, owned and operated by the city, will have a performance seating capacity of more than three times that of the Cornell Complex. Its seating space and state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment would allow it to attract national touring performances that would be too large for the Cornell Complex to host.
“When the two venues are used together for larger events, meetings, or conferences, they will complement one another and create an even larger state-of-the-art venue for Joplin,” Beshore said.
Considering that the Cornell Complex is being constructed on the former parking lot of Memorial Hall, there have been public concerns about availability of parking for events at either building. But 932 parking spaces have been identified within 600 feet of the buildings with additional parking available at school, church and government building parking lots within a two- to three-block proximity of the site.
These two complexes only steps away from one another can assuredly bring economic benefits to the community, particularly the downtown district.
Since our 2011 tornado, the downtown district from First to Seventh streets has been experiencing brisk growth with the addition of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and other retail and arts businesses. The area immediately south of Seventh Street has slowly begun to attract more businesses, and its revitalization could be expedited by having Memorial Hall and the Cornell Complex at its doorstep.
The ability of the two complexes to host events of all sizes in 21st century settings will further solidify Joplin’s place as the business and cultural hub of the Four-State Area. The downtown district may benefit most noticeably, but the benefits will reverberate through the community.
Said Beshore, “With the Cornell Complex located next door, Memorial Hall can be the next major catalyst for change to establish Joplin as a booming, vibrant and growing city. The venues work together to create an anchor for Downtown Joplin and a hub of activity for simulating economic development, and a more creative community.”
