After the magic and festiveness of the holidays, we’re now facing the doldrums of winter.
I’d just as soon chew glass as face the cold, gloom and isolation of the next couple of months. But I’ve learned to battle such abrasiveness of deep winter by embarking on new ventures. The new year is like a starting gun for trying new activities, which can lead to new passions, even undiscovered talents.
It’s important to stay stimulated with new endeavors, according to one of my role models, an 83-year-old who never ceases to amaze with her new pursuits. Recently, she told me she’d enrolled in Spanish and Pilates classes and joined a metaphysics discussion group. A couple of years ago, she took a Middle East politics class at a community college.
She’s an example of the importance of exploring and staying stimulated to maintain a happy and healthy life. That can be equally applied to surviving the monotony of winter. ’Tis the season to try new things.
If you’re interested in the arts, there’s a platter of choices to explore, whether it’s learning something new or sharing already developed talents in a particular area of interest.
Here are some of the local offerings to consider.
There’s a plethora of classes in virtually any medium at Spiva Center for the Arts in the Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, Elements Gallery, 2207 W. Seventh St., or April’s Art House at Carthage. The same goes with the art co-ops Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in the Gryphon Building at 10th and Main streets and ArtForms Gallery, 620 N. Broadway in Pittsburg, Kansas.
If you’re interested in painting, whether on canvas or decorative plank boards, look into Create and Sip Studio, 223 W. Third St. If pottery piques your interest, try Skinner’s Pottery in Diamond for learning wheel-thrown pottery or Firehouse Pottery, 112 Main St., to learn glazing on poured-mold pottery.
Most classes are one-day in length, but some are ongoing. Fees vary, but most are reasonably priced. Information on scheduled classes can be found on the Facebook pages of these places.
If you’re interested in taking dance classes, Tanglefooters Dance Club provides beginner and intermediate ballroom dance lessons on Mondays at the Joplin Square Dance Center, 1802 W. Second St. Its next session begins Monday, Jan. 9. See the club’s Facebook page for information.
If you want salsa, tango or East Coast swing classes, investigate Judy’s Ballroom, which meets at Missouri Southern State University. Email schneider-j@mssu.edu for a class schedule.
For classes in the Lindy Hop and its variations, check out Vintage Swing Movement Joplin, which meets the first Friday of each month and includes dancing to live music. Locations vary. For information, email vsmjoplin@gmail.com.
Don’t let lack of a dance partner stop you from joining any of these classes. There will be people there who will step up as a partner.
You can also take ballet classes, which require no partner. Adult ballet classes are offered by Midwest Regional Ballet Company and School, 2101 Stephens Blvd. Contact the school at 417-439-9549 for information.
If your interests lie in comedy, Joplin Improv is an improvisational comedy group that offers lessons and professional development. It holds free drop-in workshops, and it has an advanced skills workshop scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. For information, email JoplinImprov@gmail.com.
If your skills are already developed in the performing or literary arts, perhaps it’s time to share those skills by stepping on stage in theater, open mic performances or community orchestra or chorale.
For those desiring involvement in theater, there are four community theaters in Joplin and Carthage. While Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St.; Stone’s Throw Theatre at Carthage; and Stained Glass Theatre, 2101 Annie Baxter Ave., have already held auditions for coming productions, they may be willing to accept new stage crew members. Dream Theatre, 124 S. Main St., will hold auditions for its next production on Monday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 10. For information on these theaters, see their Facebook pages.
There are Open Mic Nights for performance arts on the last Thursday of each month at Joplin Avenue Coffee. Downtown Poetry holds open readings on third Mondays at the coffee shop. For Open Mic Night information phone 417-483-5558, and for information on the poetry readings email julieramon0802@gmail.com.
Comedy Open Mic Nights are held Thursdays at Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. For information, email traviscpratt@gmail.com.
Vocalists looking for a performance group may join the Missouri Southern State University Choral Society, a community chorus in association with the university. New rehearsals begin Thursday, Feb. 2, at the university. For information, email sharlow-d@mssu.edu.
For instrumentalists, there is Heartland Concert Band and Southern Symphony Orchestra, also a combination of MSSU music students and community members. Southern Symphony rehearsals begin Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the university. For information email robinson-b@mssu.edu. Heartland band rehearses on Thursdays at Memorial Education Center, Eighth and Pearl streets. Email banddirector@gmail.com for information.
There might be a bit of trepidation about taking a class or joining a group in any of these fields of art, but it can be a salve to the boredom of winter. It’s about feeding your soul, and it can open a whole new world to you.
