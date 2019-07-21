SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you‘ve been considering a visit to the Springfield Art Museum, now is the time to do it.
Currently on display at the museum is its signature national competitive exhibit, “Watercolor USA,” along with “Nick Cave,” an exhibit of elaborately ornamented sculptural costumes, “Soundsuits,” that have made Cave a rock star among America’s contemporary artists. It includes “Soundsuit (2009)” that the museum acquired through an insurance settlement on the 2016 theft of seven of its 10 Andy Warhol serigraphs.
This is the 58th edition of “Watercolor USA,” and it doesn’t disappoint. It includes 90 works by artists representing 34 states. Their work was juried in from 485 entries. Among the pieces accepted was one by Joplin artist Debbie Reed.
While the competition was originally organized as a survey of contemporary watercolor painting in America, the museum has concentrated in recent years on attracting artists who push the boundaries of traditional water media. Now, it accepts all water-based mediums, which may be mixed with other mediums. The works can be created not only in 2-D but also in collages, sculpture and other types of 3-D work.
As usual, the exhibition sweeps the field in styles, featuring everything from abstracts, fantasies and still lifes to realism, portraits and figurative pieces. They are rich in detail and technique, and many are so skillfully created that they could be mistaken for photographs.
Reed’s piece, “Feeling Crabby,” is a montage of crabs that create abstract patterns in a variety of rich hues.
“There are patterns everywhere in nature, and marine life is no exception,” Reed wrote in her entry description. “The straight versus curved lines, cool versus warm hues and the positive versus the negative shapes of multiple crabs is fascinating.”
Beyond offering a survey of America’s newest approaches in the aqueous mediums, the exhibit is aimed at bringing national attention to the museum as a repository for conserving, preserving and collecting water media.
That’s what is behind Watercolor USA Honor Society, a nonprofit organization of artists who have won in past editions of the show or who have served as jurors for the competitive.
WHS presents cash awards separate from the overall exhibit award winners, though all pieces selected for awards go into the museum’s permanent collection. In all, there were about $20,000 in cash awards presented in this year’s competitive. The overall first-place award of $3,000 went to Texas artist Stephen Zhang for his abstract, “Mindscape.”
Juror for this year’s exhibition was Dean Mitchell, an internationally recognized watercolorist and the recipient of the WHS 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.
While “Watercolor USA” runs to Sept. 1, there is only one week remaining to view all eight pieces in the Nick Cave exhibit.
Cave, a native of Fulton and the director of the graduate fashion program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, is among America’s top contemporary artists. While he’s multidisciplinary in the visual and performing arts, he’s best known for his “Soundsuits.”
As sculptural costumes, they have been exhibited extensively at major museums throughout the U.S., as well as in Denmark and Italy. Among the museums that have acquired pieces for their permanent collections is the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Bearing a resemblance to African ceremonial costumes, “Soundsuits” are created from a cornucopia of found objects — dyed human hair, sisal, plastic buttons, beads, crocheted doilies, wire, feathers and vintage metal toys. They are designed to camouflage the body, creating a second skin that conceals race, gender and class, forcing the viewer to look without judgment.
Cave’s first “Soundsuit” was created in 1992 as a reaction to the police beating of Rodney King. At the time, Cave, a black man, felt a need to wear a layer of protection, an armor from gender, race and class, he said in an online interview of the National Gallery of Canada. Since then, he has produced more than 500 “Soundsuits.”
Named for the rustling Cave heard as he moved in his first suit, he uses them regularly for performance art. The Springfield exhibit includes a wall-sized video, “Drive-by,” that features the suits in motion — spinning, jumping, falling, rolling and bouncing on pogo sticks.
The “Soundsuit” acquired by the Springfield museum is created from sisal and knitted pieces resembling sock monkeys. It represents the first use of insurance settlement funds from the theft of the Warhol serigraphs from the museum. The settlement funds are restricted solely to art acquisitions, and the “Soundsuits” acquisition supports the museum’s goal of acquiring works by artists from the Midwest.
When the “Nick Cave” exhibit closes July 28, the “Soundsuit (2009)” sculpture will be available for viewing in the museum’s permanent collection.
The museum is in Phelps Grove Park at National and Brookside Drive. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.